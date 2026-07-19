What LSU Fans Should Watch When Lane Kiffin Takes the Stage at SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin steps to the podium at SEC Media Days on July 23 as college football's most closely watched new hire, headlining the final day of the SEC's preseason preview weekend.

It's his first appearance at the event as LSU's coach, and every word will be combed through and picked at for clues about how LSU will perform this season.

Kiffin will be joined by linebacker Whit Weeks, tight end Trey'Dez Green and linebacker T.J. Dottery, giving reporters plenty of angles to dig into beyond the head coach himself.

But LSU has one player that the SEC and national media scene want to hear from, and that's Sam Leavitt, the highly touted transfer from Arizona State. His offseason has created headlines, so his exclusion from the list of attendees at media day was notable.

The Quarterback Question

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt missed most of LSU's spring practices while recovering from foot surgery and was only recently cleared to fully participate in summer workouts.

His absence from practices came after he decided to leave Arizona State and bet on LSU to be the right location for him. His large profile and injury have given him a spotlight as the season approaches.

Expect Kiffin to face questions about Leavitt's health, timeline and whether the offense is being built around him or around contingency plans, even without the quarterback there to answer for himself.

A Loaded Roster Meeting Sky-High Expectations

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another important dynamic to watch is how Kiffin balances his roster overhaul with the enormous expectations it created. Despite a rough finish to the previous season, LSU indeed enters 2026 with a real shot at the national title after landing the No. 1 transfer class in the country.

But continuity matters too. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is back despite drawing some head coaching offers, and that stability is critical while Kiffin reshapes the offense around all this new talent.

What LSU fans need to watch is whether Kiffin leans into the hype around his star-studded class or tries to temper it, especially given how directly he's already tried to manage the noise so far.

After LSU's first spring practice, he told reporters that building an elite program takes real work rather than happening overnight, and that closing the gap from 7-6 to championship contention is a long jump.

Kiffin's Long-Term Goals for His Tigers

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most revealing moments may come when Kiffin talks about his own ambitions rather than his roster. He's said repeatedly since being hired that his goal is to bring LSU a fifth national championship, one he can eventually point to as his own achievement.

That's a bold thing to say. But at LSU, that kind of claim is certainly a plausible idea. But for fans, it's worth listening for whether he repeats what he said earlier this offseason or softens the language now that his first season is on the horizon.

At the same time, Kiffin has downplayed fixating on specific win totals or playoff goals, instead emphasizing the process of developing players and coaches, and pointing out that LSU has reached a New Year's Six bowl only three times in the last 18 years as a reminder of how hard sustained success actually is, even at one of the country's most storied programs.

How he balances that humility with his stated championship ambitions will be the real thing for fans to watch when he takes the stage.

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