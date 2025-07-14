SEC Media Days Guide: Three Burning Questions for LSU Football and Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday to open SEC Media Days with Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks and Chris Hilton Jr. making the trip.
SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17 at the Omni Hotel and the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. LSU’s rotation runs from 8 a.m. CT until 11:45 a.m.
Nussmeier becomes only the third quarterback in LSU history to make two appearances at SEC Media Days, joining Jordan Jefferson (2010-11) and Zach Mettenberger (2012-13).
Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing TDs (40).
Hilton enters his fifth season with the Tigers with 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. In an injury-shortened season a year ago, Hilton caught nine passes for 243 yards and three TDs.
He capped his junior season with four receptions for 113 yards and a 41-yard touchdown in the win over Baylor in the bowl game.
Weeks, who is now in his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total tackles in 2024 with 125 to his credit. He added 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and created three turnovers.
Weeks earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2024, the first following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.
In that game, Weeks posted a career-best 18 tackles to go along with 2.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack.
Weeks, a first-team All-SEC selection last year and a preseason All-America heading into 2025, also earned SEC Player of the Week honors after tallying 17 tackles and a sack in the 37-17 win over Oklahoma.
But what are the three biggest questions heading into SEC Media Days?
Three Burning Questions: LSU Tigers at SEC Media Days
No. 1: Brian Kelly's Take on the Offensive Line
After working through over 15 practices in the spring, the Bayou Bengals developed chemistry with the new-look roster, but there is one position group that is in need of answers this offseason: Offensive line.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
Now, with a blend of returning talent and newcomers working in the mix, LSU will utilize the remainder of the offseason to find the right combination. Have there been advancements during summer workouts?
No. 2: A.J. Haulcy Joins the Program - Fresh Secondary Set to Debut in 2025
LSU's defensive backfield has undergone an overhaul during the offseason with a myriad of newcomers making their way to Baton Rouge via the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 Signing Class.
The Tigers added cornerbacks Mansoor Delane [Virginia Tech] and Ja'Keem Jackson [Florida] along with five-star freshman DJ Pickett.
The newcomers will join returnees Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland, among others, looking to compete for significant reps in 2025.
Looking into the safety room, it's Tamarcus Cooley [NC State] and A.J. Haulcy [Houston] rounding out the fresh faces.
For Haulcy, the 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
With a unique blend of returning pieces alongside newcomers, what's the outlook for the secondary in 2025?
No. 3: Can the EDGE Room Be Elite?
Kelly and Co. added a trio of edge rushers via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Patrick Payton [Florida State] headlining the room alongside Jack Pyburn [Florida] and Jimari Butler [Nebraska].
The newcomers join Gabriel Reliford as the four defensive weapons rounding out the two-deep depth chart at EDGE.
There's significant intrigue within the program in this room after bringing in experienced weapons alongside Reliford.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
"I'm here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am," Pyburn said during Spring Camp.
For Payton, the former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year is a player that is physically ready for the Southeastern Conference with the LSU coaching staff eager at what he can provide in 2025.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
SEC Media Days have arrived with the LSU Tigers up first to address the media in the Peach State.
