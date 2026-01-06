LSU Football Cornerback Transfer Schedules Visit With Prominent Big 12 Program

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to visit with Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils as his recruitment picks up in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to CBS Sports.

Stamps entered the free agent market once it officially opened on Jan. 2, but left the LSU program midway through the 2025 season after dropping down the depth chart this fall.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder earned significant reps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, but with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland making waves, Stamps saw limited action across his junior campaign.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 20-plus games with 17 starts in the purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

LSU cornerback transfer Ashton Stamps is set to visit to Arizona State, a source tells @CBSSports.



Made 17 career starts at LSU. pic.twitter.com/agrV6WkQno — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said last fall.

"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."

Stamps took a redshirt year in 2025 where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination after playing in 27 career games with LSU.

Arizona State is eyeing help in the defensive backfield with Stamps emerging as a target - now making the trip to Tempe after checking in with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels for his first visit over the weekend.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: