Shake Up in the SEC: Where the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 6
No. 13 LSU may have been idle for Week 6 with an open date, but Saturday's slate quickly became one to remember with a number of AP Top 25 teams losing to inferior opponents.
The instant "eye-catcher" is No. 1 Alabama dropping its contest to Vanderbilt in an SEC thriller, but the list goes on and on.
Now, heading into Week 7, there will be significant shake up in both the SEC and current AP Top 25 Poll with the Tigers having an opportunity to move up after four Top 12 teams lost.
- No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
- No. 10 Michigan at Washington
- No. 11 USC at Minnesota
- No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas
A look into the SEC slate from Week 6 with the results:
Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
Commodores Stat Leaders:
Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-20, 252 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (21 ATT, 64 YDS, 2 TDs)
Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 TAR, 6 REC, 113 YDS)
Crimson Tide Stat Leaders:
Passing: Jalen Milroe (18-for-24, 310 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
Rushing: Jamarion Miller (5 ATT, 45 YDS, 2 TDs)
Receiving: Ryan Williams (6 TAR, 3 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10
Aggies Stat Leaders:
Passing: Conner Weigman (18-for-22, 276 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Le'Veon Moss (12 ATT, 138 YDS, 3 TDs)
Receiving: Terry Bussey (4 TAR, 3 REC, 76 YDS)
Tigers Stat Leaders:
Passing: Brady Cook (13-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Nate Noel (10 ATT, 30 YDS)
Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 82 YDS)
Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3
Rebels Stat Leaders:
Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-27, 285 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (21 ATT, 81 YDS, 1 TD)
Receiving: Antwane Wells Jr. (10 TAR, 3 REC, 97 YDS)
Gamecocks Stat Leaders:
Passing: LaNorris Sellers (20-for-32, 162 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
Rushing: Sellers (15 ATT, 55 YDS)
Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (5 TAR, 3 REC, 41 YDS)
Georgia 31, Auburn 13
Bulldogs Stat Leaders:
Passing: Carson Beck (23-for-29, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Trevor Etienne (16 ATT, 88 YDS, 2 TDs)
Receiving: Colbie Young (4 TAR, 3 REC, 51 YDS)
Tigers Stat Leaders:
Passing: Payton Thorne (16-for-27, 200 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (13 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 7 REC, 95 YDS)
Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
Razorbacks Stat Leaders:
Passing: Taylen Green (19-for-27, 266 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Braylen Russell (8 ATT, 62 YDS)
Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (11 TAR, 9 REC, 132 YDS)
Volunteeers Stat Leaders:
Passing: Nico Iamaleava (16-for-28, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Dylan Sampson (22 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
Receiving: Dont'e Thornton (2 TAR, 1 REC, 42 YDS)
Florida 24, UCF 13
Gators Stat Leaders:
Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-23, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
Rushing: Montrell Johnson (10 ATT, 54 YDS, 1 TD)
Receiving: Chimere Dike (5 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS)
Knights Stat Leaders:
Passing: K.J. Jefferson (12-for-22, 165 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
Rushing: RJ Harvey (16 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Receiving: Randy Pittman Jr. (5 TAR, 3 REC, 44 YDS)
