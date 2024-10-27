Shake Up in the SEC: Where the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 9
No. 8 LSU (6-2, 3-1) dropped a Week 9 SEC showdown to 14 Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0) 38-23 behind an abysmal second half performance in College Station.
Now, the Tigers have put themselves in position where they must win out to earn a College Football Playoff berth after suffering a second loss this season.
It was a Saturday of Southeastern Conference football that shook up the standings with LSU still remaining in the hunt for postseason opportunities.
A look into the Week 9 SEC results, statistic leaders and where the Tigers stand:
The Week 9 SEC Results:
Texas A&M 38 - LSU 23
Texas A&M Stat Leaders
- Passing: Marcel Reed (2-for-2, 70 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Amari Daniels (12 carries, 91 YDS)
- Receiving: Noah Thomas (4 targets, 1 catch, 54 YDS)
LSU Stat Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (25-for-50, 405 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Josh Williams (7 carries, 23 YDS)
- Receiving: Aaron Anderson (6 targets, 3 catches, 126 YDS, 1 TD)
Ole Miss 26 - Oklahoma 14
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (22-for-30, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (15 carries, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (8 targets, 5 catches, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (22-for-31, 182 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (16 carries, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Barnes (5 targets, 5 catches, 57 YDS)
Arkansas 58 - Mississippi State 25
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Taylen Green (23-for-29, 314 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Braylen Russell (16 carries, 175 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 targets, 4 catches, 76 YDS)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (22-for-31, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (17 carries, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (12 targets, 8 catches, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
Alabama 34 - Missouri 0
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-26, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Justice Haynes (8 carries, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Germie Bernard (6 targets, 5 catches, 82 YDS)
Missouri Stat Leaders
- Passing: Drew Pyne (6-for-12, 42 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (17 carries, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Brett Norfleet (4 targets, 3 catches, 23 YDS)
Texas 27 - Vanderbilt 24
Texas Stat Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (27-for-37, 288 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner (17 carries, 79 YDS)
- Receiving: DeAndre Moore Jr. (8 targets, 6 catches, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-29, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (16 carries, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Junior Sherrill (7 targets, 5 catches, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
Auburn 24 - Kentucky 10
Auburn Stat Leaders
- Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-26, 172 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (23 carries, 278 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 targets, 4 catches, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (9-for-17, 120 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jason Patterson (6 carries, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (11 targets, 4 catches, 87 YDS)
The SEC Standings: Week 9 Edition
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-1, 5-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2)
- Florida Gators (4-3, 2-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-3, 2-2)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-4, 1-4)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-5, 1-5)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5)
What He Said: Garrett Nussmeier After Week 9 Loss
Nussmeier Takes Accountability:
"I've got to execute better. I've got to play better," Nussmeier said. "Guys are making plays, and I need to do a better job of just giving them opportunities in space. It's a tough one. There's not much else to say. It hurts. I think that it's big for us to bounce back from this. Everything that we want is right in front of us."
Texas A&M's Defensive Changes:
"I definitely think they made some adjustments at halftime. But like I said, I think I just need to execute better, take care of the ball."
Disappointment Following the Loss:
"I made a couple mistakes and gave them short fields," Nussmeier said. "And obviously I'll beat myself up for that for a while."
Up Next: No. 8 LSU will have an open date next week before returning to Death Valley on Nov. 9 for an SEC showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
