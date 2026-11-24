LSU traveled to Knoxville on Saturday looking to play a little bit of spoiler to Tennessee’s SEC championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. Instead, the Tigers left Neyland Stadium with their third straight loss, leaving fans with major questions.

Despite early takeaways from the Tiger defense in the first quarter, LSU was held to a measly six points off of them, failing to establish any real advantage. The Volunteers took advantage of the Tigers' inability to capitalize on opportunities, eventually putting the game on ice in the fourth.

Here is what Tennessee exposed about LSU.

Offensive Line Struggles

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest problems for LSU was its inability to protect Sam Leavitt.

The Volunteers' defensive front lived in the backfield, finishing the afternoon with eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Leavitt’s numbers weren’t particularly bad either, as he went 27-of-39 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but having Tennessee defenders in his face all game long made it impossible for him to establish any rhythm within the offense.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU offense certainly knew how daunting the Tennessee defense had been all season, but allowing eight sacks is something that cannot happen if the Tigers want any realistic chance of competing.

The offensive line has to find a way to give Leavitt more time, because Saturday showed just how treacherous things can get against a top defensive unit.

Failure To Capitalize Persists

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a defensive stop on LSU running back Dilin Jones (13) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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LSU's defense gave the Tigers multiple opportunities to take control of Saturday's game in the early stages, but the offense failed to reward their counterparts' effort.

The Tigers forced two turnovers in the first quarter: a fumble recovered by safety Ty Benefield and an interception by linebacker Davhon Keys. Both takeaways gave LSU possession in Tennessee territory, but the Tigers settled for two field goals, leaving eight valuable points on the field.

The inability to turn those opportunities into touchdowns became even more costly as the later stages approached. It took a muffed punt, giving LSU possession at the Volunteers' nine-yard line for the Tigers to finally punch it in.

Capitalizing on the early opportunities was pivotal for the Tigers, and they just didn’t do it.

Against a top-10 opponent, leaving points on the field is a recipe for trouble, and Saturday was a good example of that.

A Nonexistent Running Game

LSU running back Dilin Jones (13) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another major problem for LSU coming out of Saturday's game is the lack of production from its running game.

The Tigers finished with just 43 rushing yards on 34 attempts, an almost unfathomable 1.3 yards per carry against Tennessee.

Running back Dilin Jones led LSU with 50 rushing yards, but 34 of those yards came on one carry during the Tigers' opening drive. Wipe that run out, and Jones finishes with just 16 yards on the ground.

With the running game going nowhere, Tennessee was able to put even more pressure on Leavitt and an offensive line that was already having trouble handling the Volunteers' defensive front.

Being forced to be one-dimensional against the Tennessee defense was never going to get the job done, as allowing the Vols to focus completely on pressuring Leavitt spelled disaster for Kiffin’s offense.

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