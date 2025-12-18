Texas Longhorns Make Major Move in Hiring Former LSU Tigers Assistant to Staff

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are shaking up their staff in the Lone Star State with the addition of prominent coach Will Muschamp, the university revealed on Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who recently completed his fifth season at Texas, and defensive passing game coordinator Duane Akina, who returned to the Longhorns this season, will not be retained for the 2026 season.

Muschamp will be brought in as the defensive coordinator for the Longhorns with the veteran assistant and head coach now making a return to Texas.

The former LSU Tigers assistant and Florida Gators head coach previously directed some of the top defenses in Longhorn history during his tenure in Austin from 2008-10.

Muschamp was on staff at LSU from 2001-04 where he served as a linebackers coach in 2001 before taking on defensive coordinator duties under Nick Saban from 2002-04.

He played a vital role during his previous stint at Texas where the Longhorns finished the 2008 season ranked No. 3 before advancing to the BCS National Championship Game during the 2009 season.

"We just felt it was best for our program to move in a different direction, and having the opportunity to hire Will Muschamp provides us the leadership to take our defense to another level," Sarkisian said.

"Will is a guy I've known for a long time, always admired and is as good of a defensive mind and coach as I've ever coached against. His defenses are relentless; he absolutely gets the best out of his staff and players and is such an extremely well-respected coach.

"I know Longhorn Nation knows him well, he led some incredible defenses here on the Forty, and I'm so fired up to be bringing him back to Texas. He'll be an awesome addition to our staff."

Now, he's back in the SEC where he will join Sarkisian's staff in a monumental move across the conference.

"This is an exciting day for the Muschamp family," Muschamp said. "We loved our time in Austin and truly enjoyed everything about working with Texas Football. We're thrilled to be coming back to a program with one of the richest and proudest histories and traditions in college football.

"With what Coach Sark has done in rebuilding this program – knowing there are even better days ahead – I was fired up for the opportunity. I have tremendous respect and admiration for Sark, how he leads his program, develops his team and players, builds culture and goes about his business.

"I'm excited to be a part of it and can't wait to get started, Hook 'em!"

