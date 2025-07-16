Texas Longhorns Quarterback Modeling Game After Joe Burrow, Watching His Film
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning took the podium on Tuesday for SEC Media Days with the appearance generating significant buzz in Atlanta.
The preseason hype surrounding the new starting signal-caller in Austin (Tex.) is historic as the next Manning in line prepares for his time to lead the Longhorns.
“I just want the guy to have a really good season this year, and we’ll cross that bridge when he comes to it,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I hope he has a really hard decision to make, because that means he played really good.”
The former No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle understands the buzz surrounding his first season as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.
It's significant with the next generation of the Manning family preparing to make a name for himself, but he doesn't believe in the hype. Manning wants to "walk the walk" first.
“I think you got to walk the walk first,” Manning said. “I think as much as it wasn’t always fun to sit in those two years, I think I got a lot of respect for my teammates, coming out of this from a place of love, not just being a turd.”
During Manning's appearance at SEC Media Days, he revealed a pair of former SEC quarterbacks he models his game after: Joe Burrow and Cam Newton.
He's watched film of the Heisman Trophy winners as he prepares for his first season as the starter in Austin (Tex.).
Burrow, an LSU legend, rewrote the record books during his time in Baton Rouge with a relatively similar play style.
Now, Manning is looking to take bits and pieces of Burrow's game as he looks to handle business across his first season as the starter in the Lone Star State.
