The AP Top-25 Poll: Projecting Where LSU Football Will Land in the Updated Rankings
The LSU Tigers are 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after the program snapped a five-game losing streak in season openers on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and Co. took down the No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Week 1 to get in the win column to begin the season.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier spearheaded the push offensively while cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Harold Perkins carried the weight on the other side of the ball.
The goal heading into Week 1 at No. 4 Clemson was playing complementary football with the program doing just that to open the season.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, after earning a victory in the program's Week 1 matchup, where could the program land in the updated AP Top-25 Poll?
Note: The Week 1 AP Top-25 Poll will be delayed this week due to Sunday and Monday matchups. The North Carolina Tar Heels and TCU Horned Frogs will play on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT.
On3 Sports has revealed a projected AP Top-25 Poll following the Thursday, Friday and Saturday slates. Where did LSU land?
The AP Top-25 Poll Projections:
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Texas Longhorns
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: Clemson Tigers
No. 10: Miami Hurricanes
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes are set to square off on Sunday night with the preseason Top-10 matchup set to shakeup the updated Top-25 Poll once it's released.
The Remainder of the Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 13: Michigan Wolverines
No. 14: Florida Gators
No. 15: SMU Mustangs
No. 16: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 17: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 19: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No.23: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24: Florida State Seminoles
No. 25: Utah Utes
The LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday night in Baton Rouge in the home opener against Louisiana Tech.
