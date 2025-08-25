The Availability Report: Brian Kelly Updates Status of LSU Football Ahead of Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Clemson Tigers in Week 1 with the program eyeing its first season opening victory since 2019.
The Tigers will hit the road to Clemson (S.C.) in a highly anticipated showdown between a pair of Top-10 programs in the country.
For LSU, Kelly has been impressed with his program in their attention to detail across the last handful of months.
"I've been really pleased on the things that you guys don't really pay attention to - their details, their habits, how they use nutrition the right way, recover - all those things are really good signs that we have a group that's mature and understands how to take care of themselves and prepare themselves for the season," Kelly said during Fall Camp.
"I think the things that probably stood out are the things that stand out to you -- the depth that we now have at wide receiver; I think we're seeing even more depth on the defensive side of the ball in the back end of our defense.
"It is so competitive right now back there, and we really like the development of our end play. Those are all like tangible signs; the other ones you don't see unless you're here every day."
For the Tigers, the program will come out of Fall Camp healthy with Kelly updating the status of his unit heading into Week 1.
The Availability Report: Monday Week 1 Edition
On Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, LSU saw multiple key components sidelined or limited in the program's final Fall Camp practice of the offseason.
- DT Dominick McKinley: Did not practice.
- OL Braelin Moore: Did not practice.
- WR Nic Anderson: Did not practice.
- S Jardin Gilbert: Did not practice.
- OL Carius Curne: Did not practice.
- QB Garrett Nussmeier: Limited in practice.
- LB Whit Weeks: Limited in practice.
Now, heading into Week 1 against the Clemson Tigers, Kelly expects the Bayou Bengals to be fully healthy leading into the clash on Saturday night.
"We had a couple of bumps and bruises, but we expect everyone to be available for us," Kelly said on Monday.
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson was sidelined during Saturday's practice, but was seen on the bike going through the motions with trainers.
As for Nussmeier and Weeks, the 2025 captains were limited while utilizing Saturday as a "load management" day in Baton Rouge.
LSU will open the season on Aug. 30 at Clemson with the program eyeing its first Week 1 victory in over five years.
