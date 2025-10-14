The Betting Lines: LSU Football at Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 SEC Matchup
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-25 SEC matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers bounced back in Week 7 after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-10 with an opportunity to carry the program's success into Saturday.
"What I loved about our team is their grit. It wasn't a perfect game; we made some mistakes, but we overcame that," Kelly said on Monday. "If you really watch the film, we competed. We had guys running, flying around, playing physical.
"One of the top quarterbacks in the league felt us. I just really liked the way we competed. Now, our attention to detail has to be better. Our focus on certain things has to be much better. But I really like the fact that we competed; that mindset was there for our football team."
Now, the competition-level will rise in Week 8 on the road against Diego Pavia and the Commodores with Vegas adjusting the betting lines once again. What are the early odds?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: +110
- Vanderbilt: -132
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
Brian Kelly's Take: Containing Diego Pavia
"Make him one-dimensional. I think those dual-threat quarterbacks, if they can do both, you're in [trouble]," Kelly said of Pavia. "So we've got to really do a great job in the running game, and not to say that he can't throw the ball, because he can.
"They average over 200 yards throwing the football, and he's capable. But I think if you're trying to choose one or the other, he's going to kill you if he runs. So we're going to take the path that we need to be really good against the run, and then put them in predictable situations.
"[Vanderbilt] is the best in the country in third-down because they're in third and short most of the time. So we've got to get them off schedule. First down is really crucial for us. If we can get them in second and third situations that are a little bit longer, we can be more predictive relative to the balance between run and pass."
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers Headline Latest CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.