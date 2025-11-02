The Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Early Odds Revealed
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
In a matchup that always delivers, the Bayou Bengals will make their way to Bryant-Denny Stadium with a new-look staff looking to pull off the upset.
LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly following the program's Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies with interim coach Frank Wilson set to take control of the team down the stretch of the season.
“For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in real time. We live in this moment. And so we have a responsibility to ourselves, have a responsibility to the man that’s next to you, to be a great teammate, to individually continue to develop yourself to be the best version of you,” Wilson said this week.
“Whatever that is, if you’re a freshman in your continuous development, if you’re a veteran player with desires to be an all-conference player, to continue your development, if you guys that have aspirations of playing in the National Football League, to continue your development, that we have a lot of seasons still left for us: four regular season games that we have to conduct our business.”
Now, with Wilson preparing to lead the Tigers in Week 11, it's set to be a daunting task with LSU entering the matchup as significant underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +310
- Alabama: -400
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The spread has shifted from 12.5 points to 10.5 points while the over/under fell from 56.5 points to 50.5 points.
Interim AD Verge Ausberry's Take: LSU Will Be Back
"This place is not broken; the athletic department is not broken. We win. I’ve been part of 18 national championships at LSU — six of them recently. I’ve been part of four national championship games, won three national championships," Ausberry said.
"I’ve been part of seven SEC championships, two as a player. I know what it takes to win. We know what it takes to win. And that’s our job — that’s our mission."
