The Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 Matchup
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the pair of SEC foes.
After navigating the open date in Week 6, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will take the field in Death Valley with the chance to make a statement.
The Tigers struggled the last time the program took the field in Week 5 after falling to the Ole Miss Rebels, but with a week to reset, all focus will be on the offense come Saturday.
“I think I’ve made it pretty clear we have to be more consistent offensively,” Kelly said. “We have to be more productive. It’s been on again, off again. It needs to be much more consistent in its performance.
"That’s where our offense needs to be. Is it going to be on Saturday? I hope so. But I know the process and the work we’re doing. Nothing’s up for discussion. We’re looking at every facet of our offense to be more consistent and have a more balanced approach.”
With game day less than 24 hours away, what are the latest betting lines heading into the matchup with all eyes on the Tigers?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +265
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
Brian Kelly's Take: Who's Replacing Paul Mubenga at LG?
“Right now, Coen Echols has gotten most of the reps there when Paul hasn’t been in, and we have a lot of confidence in him,” Kelly said.
“Carius Curne is repping there as well. If Paul can’t go, and he’s doubtful, that’ll be the two-man rotation. If Coen’s handling it well, we’ll see how it goes Saturday. Both are ready to play.”
