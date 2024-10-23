The Betting Trends: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are clicking on all cylinders heading into Saturday night's Southeastern Conference battle against the Texas A&M Aggies.
In what will be a battle for the No. 1 spot in the SEC, Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight to College Station this weekend to take on the Aggies.
No. 8 ranked LSU is coming off of a dominating victory over Arkansas with the defense handling business against one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference in Taylen Green.
"The little nuances of pressures in those situations are to make it difficult for protection schemes. Those little tweaks to our pressures are things that Blake has carried with them and been effective. We wanted something that gave us the opportunity to attack their protections but also have a runner in a position that could really spy the quarterback," Brian Kelly said on Monday. "That was something he had used in certain situations before and felt like this was the week it would be effective."
Now, it's all focus being pushed towards Saturday night's matchup against the Aggies with Vegas all over this one on the betting front.
Who are the favorites? What are the betting trends to keep tabs on? ESPN's FPI has a prediction in place?
The latest on the betting front for No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M:
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Texas A&M: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+114)
- Texas A&M: (-135)
Over/Under: 53.5
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) against the spread in 2024.
- A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.
- LSU is 12-1 against the spread in its last 13 games against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road.
- The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU.
- LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M.
ESPN FPI's Prediction:
ESPN's Football Power Index has given its take on who will capture a victory on Saturday night in College Station between a pair of Top-15 programs in America.
The FPI is giving a slight edge to the Texas A&M Aggies with a 52.7% chance to win the SEC showdown with significant postseason implications on the line.
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the early favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
