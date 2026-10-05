The Biggest LSU Advantage Kentucky Will Have to Solve

LSU football has one clear advantage that Kentucky will have to solve when the Tigers travel to Lexington. The pass rush.

Through five games, LSU has already established itself as one of the most disruptive defensive teams in college football. The Tigers entered the season’s fifth week leading the nation in sacks and added three more to the tally in a 63-14 win over McNeese.

For Kentucky, that makes protecting quarterback Kenny Minchey one of the biggest challenges of the matchup.

LSU Has More Than One Disruptor

Deauce Geralds 99 gets the sack as The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' pass rush hasn’t been built around one player.

Senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has been the headliner. The Ole Miss transfer entered the Texas A&M game with six sacks, added another against the Aggies and then recorded an eighth sack against McNeese.

But Umanmielen isn’t the only problem.

Freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds recorded two sacks against Texas A&M and has already shown that LSU can generate pressure from the interior. Safety Tamarcus Cooley also recorded a sack against the Aggies, giving Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker another way to attack opposing quarterbacks.

The variety is what makes the matchup difficult.

Kentucky’s offensive line has played well at times this season, particularly during the Wildcats’ 31-21 win over Texas A&M. Kentucky controlled the line of scrimmage in that game and allowed Minchey to complete 14 of 18 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

But LSU will present a different kind of challenge.

The Tigers have already shown they can create pressure without needing one player to win every snap. Against Texas A&M, LSU held quarterback Marcel Reed to 106 passing yards and -13 rushing yards while adding five sacks.

Against McNeese, Umanmielen recorded his eighth sack of the season, while LSU’s defense forced an interception on the opening drive after pressure from Umanmielen and Mekhi Blockton.

Kentucky Has to Keep Minchey Comfortable

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws the game-winning two-point conversion against the South Carolina Gamecocks in overtime at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could make this matchup especially important for Kentucky’s offense.

Minchey can sling it if he has the time. Against South Carolina, Minchey completed 28 of 41 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns, helping Kentucky overcome a 17-point deficit and win in overtime.

Kentucky has also gotten production from its receivers and tight ends, giving Minchey several options when he has time to operate.

The problem is what happens when that time disappears.

LSU is allowing only 226.8 total yards per game this season, including 179.3 passing yards per game, while Umanmielen has already established himself as one of the nation’s top sack producers.

For Kentucky, the answer won’t simply be blocking Umanmielen.

The Wildcats have to account for the entire LSU front and the pressure that can come from different spots.

That could be the biggest difference in the matchup.

Kentucky has shown it can move the football when Minchey has time and the offensive line controls the line of scrimmage.

Against LSU, that becomes much harder. The Tigers have already shown they can get after quarterbacks in several different ways.

Now, Kentucky has to find a way to keep that pressure from changing the game.

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