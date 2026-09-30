LSU vs. Kentucky Kickoff Time, TV Details Officially Announced

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers now know when they will take the field for their first SEC road trip of October.

The Tigers will head to Lexington for a showdown with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Kentucky is currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and faces a reeling South Carolina team this weekend, meaning the Wildcats have a solid chance of staying ranked when LSU comes to town.

The announcement gives LSU its sixth consecutive night game to open the 2026 season, continuing a scheduling trend that has kept the Tigers under the lights throughout the first half of the season. The 6 p.m. kick will be the earliest start LSU has had through its first six games of the season. The previous five kickoffs for the Tigers have all been scheduled for 6:30 or later.

LSU Gets Another Night Game

LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6 p.m. kickoff continues a trend that has defined the early portion of LSU's season.

The Tigers' first several games of the 2026 campaign have been played in evening windows, giving LSU plenty of experience playing under the lights before making the trip to Lexington.

Kentucky will provide a different setting, however, with LSU leaving Baton Rouge for its first SEC road trip of October.

The evening kickoff also gives LSU and its fans a clearer picture of what the game-day schedule will look like in Lexington. With the game set for ESPN, the matchup will have a national TV audience.

Kentucky Comes Into the Picture

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheduled to host McNeese on Oct. 3 at Tiger Stadium, LSU will have one game between now and its trip to Kentucky.

After the matchup with their in-state foe, LSU will shift its attention toward Kentucky and the next challenge on its daunting conference schedule.

The Wildcats have already shown they can win games where they won’t be favored in, defeating then-No. 9 Texas A&M, 31-21, in College Station on Sept. 19.

That result gives LSU another reason to pay attention to what Kentucky has done during the opening portion of SEC play. LSU will also have to contend with the abscence of star linebacker Whit Weeks, who suffered a fractured fibula against Texas A&M.

A Return to Lexington

The week six matchup will bring LSU back to a place where its last visit did not go as planned.

The Tigers' last trip to Kentucky came in 2021, where the Wildcats defeated LSU 42-21. Overall, LSU still owns a big advantage in the series, holding a 39-16 record against Kentucky.

The Tigers will now have an opportunity to return to Lexington and avenge the last time they were there. For LSU, though, the historical backdrop will take a back seat to the current season once the teams meet in October.

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