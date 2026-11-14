LSU’s Princewill Umanmielen Has a Massive Opportunity Against Texas

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen is having a productive first season in Baton Rouge.

Sure, the team hasn't quite met expectations, as LSU has three losses headed into Saturday night's matchup against the Texas Longhorns. But Umanmielen is hardly to blame, as he currently has 35 total tackles (19 solo) and 8.5 sacks so far this year.

He could add to this tally in a major way against a Texas team that has had major struggles protecting Arch Manning in the pocket this season.

Arch Manning Has Been Sacked 27 Times This Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has been sacked a whopping 27 times this season, tied for the third-most in the FBS this season.

The Texas offensive line has had some highs and lows but it's overall been a shaky season once again for that unit.

It doesn't help that Texas is without star left tackle Trevor Goosby for the rest of the season. As a result, the Longhorns have had to shuffle their starting offensive line, moving Melvin Siani to left tackle and putting backup Andre Cojoe at right tackle.

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The offensive line isn't totally to blame for these numbers; Manning often holds onto the ball for far too long, allowing the pass rush to get to him. He struggles when it comes to deciding when to throw the ball away.

Manning is a productive scrambler but he hasn't utlizied that part of his game this season as much as some fans had expected. This has partially led to the high sack numbers, something that LSU can certainly capitalize on Saturday night.

Princewill Umanmielen Can Make Up Ground on Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons still leads the SEC in sacks (10.5) despite missing two games and playing limited snaps last week against Missouri.

Simmons wasn't listed on the inital availability report released Wednesday evening but it's hard to imagine he will be at 100% against LSU.

As a result, Simmons' health combined with Texas' up-and-down offensive line could be the exact recipe Umanmielen needs to make up ground as the SEC's sack leader.

Simmons and Umanmielen obviously won't be going up against each other one-on-one, but there's a different level of bragging rights when it comes to leading the SEC in sacks. Umanmielen will have a chance to do that if delivers some big performances down the final stretch of this season.

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