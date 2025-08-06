The Buzz: LSU Football Goes Full Pads As Fall Camp Intensity Ramps Up in Baton Rogue

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 6



- TE Bauer Sharp continues impressing this offseason with another strong day

- RB Caden Durham broke open a 45+ yard TD run in 11v11 work

- Massive day for the LSU defensive line

- Jack Pyburn + Bernard Gooden wreaked havoc with TFLs



