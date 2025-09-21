The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive Week 5 Matchup
No. 3 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will travel to Oxford in Week 5 for an SEC matchup against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Staidum.
After opening the season with four consecutive wins, the Tigers are flaunting the program's best record since the 2019 season.
In Week 4, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found his groove after taking down the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, but on the road against an SEC foe will present a unique challenge.
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will enter the clash with an unblemished record after a pair of Southeastern Conference wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats.
Behind strong performances from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels are heading into the matchup with significant momentum, but the Tigers are getting in a groove in all phases.
"It's everything," Nussmeier said. "There are teams that click in August and September and it folds and falls in November, December. I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing to be hitting strides starting now and so just continue to build on that.
"As SEC play starts now, we've already had a good SEC opponent to be able to play them, Florida's got a really good defense. To have that experience under our belt going into the meat of SEC play I think will be huge.
"You play against the best teams in the country, best defenses in the country. We're excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it."
Now, with the Week 5 inching closer, the early betting lines have been revealed for the critical SEC clash on Saturday afternoon.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: N/A
- Ole Miss: N/A
Total
- Over: N/A
- Under N/A
LSU will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Nussmeier Bounces Back in Week 4
"You look at the efficiency with which he threw the football, targeting the football, seeing the field. It's still, whether they're a step behind or not, it's still recognition and feeling comfortable out there. You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing.
"Then certainly running the football as well. It requires the technical development we hadn't seen and now that he's healthy, he's able to do a lot more."
