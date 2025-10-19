The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Massive SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies up next on the docket for the program.
After suffering a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, all focus now shifts to a "must-win" SEC showdown against a Top-10 foe in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and Co. have entered dangerous territory with two losses on the prgoram's resumé heading into the backend of the 2025 season, but there remains optimism for the Bayou Bengals.
“It’s a competitive group. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. You know I’m not worried about the guys not wanting to play at their very best. They’re going to play at their very best. They’re still in it,” Kelly said.
“You know, they got Texas A&M at home - then they get a week off - and then it’s a four-game race to the SEC championship. So yeah, it’s a disappointing loss.
"There’s no doubt it’s going to be, but they’ve got to bounce back right to reality and know that they’ve got to play mistake-free against their outstanding Aggie team.”
Now, the stage is set for a Top-25 matchup in Baton Rouge with the Texas A&M Aggies heading to town. What are the early betting lines for this week?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-108)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +114
- Texas A&M: -137
Total
- Over 48.5 (-115)
- Under 48.5 (-105)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.
The LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Death Valley with all eyes set to be on the critical Week 9 clash in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.