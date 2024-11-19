The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13
The LSU Tigers return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley for a Week 13 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
After consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, the Bayou Bengals have hit rock bottom with an opportunity to get back on track this weekend in Tiger Stadium.
It'll be all eyes on the Bayou Bengals once again with a night game set to take place in Baton Rouge against Diego Pavia and Co.
For LSU, it's about rebounding after consecutive losses and not hanging their heads with the College Football Playoff out the window.
Now, it's full steam ahead to game preparation for the Commodores heading to town.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and what Brian Kelly had to say of his program's fight with two games to go:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-7.5)
- Vanderbilt: (+7.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-270)
- Vanderbilt: (+220)
Over/Under: 54.5
The LSU Tigers are currently a 7.5-point favorite heading into the Week 13 clash. A line that hovered around the eight-point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
LSU Hoping to Return a Starting Offensive Lineman:
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury during the Tigers' Week 9 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, he's been sidelined for the last 10 quarters after missing the second half against Texas A&M along with LSU's last two games against Alabama and Florida.
A player who has played in 41 career games for the Tigers, including 30 starts, all eyes will be on if the experienced lineman will be back this weekend against Vanderbilt.
“He had a high-ankle sprain, so we’re hoping that this week becomes a recovery week for him," Brian Kelly said last Tuesday.
When Dellinger went down against Texas A&M, it was freshman Paul Mubenga who slid in as the right guard. He also earned the start against both Alabama and Florida.
LSU has worked with an offensive line unit of Will Campbell (LT), Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) in 2024.
“Look, he’s the starter, but one guy going down did not affect the running game to the level that it did,” Kelly said after the A&M game. “There are bits and pieces to it, and we did not win some individual matchups. We made some mistakes, uncharacteristically from some other guys that are on the offensive line, and quite frankly we made some choices to run into boxes that were not conducive and we should’ve been doing some other things. So it was a little bit of all those things.”
Brian Kelly addressed the media on Monday where he stated the hope is for Dellinger to return to practice this week. His status is up in the air for this weekend in Tiger Stadium.
Fighting Until the End of the Season:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.