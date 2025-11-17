The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 13
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge with the program set to square off against the Westerk Kentucky Hilltoppers.
After snapping a three-game losing skid in Week 12 with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bayou Bengals' morale continues growing under interim coach Frank Wilson.
Quarterback Michael Van Buren earned his first start as a Tiger in place of an injured Garrett Nussmeier where he unlocked a different element for the offense.
"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium. [The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing," Van Buren said on Saturday.
Van Buren ended the day going 21-for-31 with 221 yards and a touchdown to lift the Tigers to a win on Saturday afternoon.
Now, with Week 13 arriving, the early betting lines have been revealed with the LSU Tigers entering the matchup as three-touchdown favorites against the Hilltoppers in Death Valley.
A look into the game information, early betting lines and Wilson's take on Michael Van Buren's first start for LSU.
The Game Information: Week 13 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 6-4 (3-4 SEC)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Record: 8-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 13 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -22.5 (-110)
- Western Kentucky: +22.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -2500
- Western Kentucky: +1100
Total
- Over 51.5 (-110)
- Under 51.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 22.5-point favorite at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the program looking to carry momentum from Week 12.
Frank Wilson's Take: Michael Van Buren Edition
“Continue to ascend. We told him this would be taken into consideration. We would invest in you, and we would develop you so that you become the best version of you going forth. I think he is an ascending player that continues to improve."
