The Early Prediction: LSU Football at Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 SEC Matchup
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return to action in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's first game as the shot-caller for the Bayou Bengals, the program will look to make a statement on the road in Tuscaloosa.
“I think one of the keys to victory for us is that we will have to be able to run the ball. It’s something that you’ve gotta do. And I think it helps us, from a passing-game standpoint, be more effective. I think it helps in holistically complementing your defense as well. And I think we have talented backs that can do it.
"Harlem’s growth has been one that’s been continuous, ascending for our football team. But we had not made the total commitment to running it, whether it’s Harlem or Caden, throughout the game.”
Now, the predictions are rolling in what kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium inching closer for the pair of SEC programs.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (-102)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +290
- Alabama: -360
Total
- Over 49.5 (-115)
- Under 49.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Crimson Tide Cruise at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 19.1 percent chance to walk out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory under their belts.
The ESPN FPI gives No. 4 Alabama an 80.9 percent chance to capture a win over the Bayou Bengals and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive amid a strong 2025 season for the Crimson Tide.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
