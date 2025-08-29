The Expert Predictions: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Massive Week 1 Matchup
The LSU Tigers are set to hit the road to No. 4 Clemson for the program's highly anticipated Week 1 matchup at Memorial Stadium.
After a critical offseason in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly and his staff reconstructed the roster with 18 transfers joining the program leading up to the 2025 season.
There's a different energy in the locker room for the Bayou Bengals with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier alluding to the change of pace this offseason.
"It's very different. I think there's a growing confidence around this. I think it's been like that, and people have seen that even since spring ball. Just with the closeness, I think our team has brought out a competitive edge," Nussmeier said.
"I think guys wanting to beat each other, and it's been awesome. I think also we have a lot of confidence and swagger on each side of the ball."
But a challenging top-five foe is on the docket in Week 1 with LSU hitting the road to square off against the Clemson Tigers.
Kelly and Co. enter Saturday night as 3.5-point underdogs. What do the national analysts believe will happen this weekend?
We turned to ESPN's Greg McElroy and Fox Sports' Joel Klatt to provide their insight.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Greg McElroy Weighs In: Clemson Over LSU
“Garrett Nussmeier throws two-plus interceptions,” McElroy said on Thursday morning’s edition of ‘Get Up.’ “I look at this offensive line for the LSU Tigers, I think they’re going to struggle against an elite defensive front for Clemson.
"We’ve seen in the past, Garrett Nussmeier in big moments will press. I also don’t know how committed to the run LSU will be to take the pressure off the passing game. So, he throws in traffic couple times, gets picked off a couple times. Clemson wins the game.”
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt: LSU Unable to Get Over Hump
"Cade Klubnik and this Clemson team largely has stayed out of the portal," Klatt said. "This is a team that Dabo Swinney has famously built from within. He has not gone that modern style of building from the portal, and it's paid off because they've got a lot of returning starters back; 16 of them for this Clemson team. I think they're going to be a heck of a team."
"Clemson's defense wasn't up to par last year. They brought in a new defensive coordinator, Tom Allen. He was the coordinator at Penn State. He comes in, he's trying to shore things up for a defense that has eight starters back. Plenty of star power.
"You've got Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Avieon Terrell, Sammy Brown. Clemson had three of the top 10 players in my list in all of college football in Woods, Parker and Cade Klubnik."
"My pick is going to be Clemson in this one. I think that they win it, somewhere around 27-21. Clemson covers the 3.5 and they get a giant win over LSU to start the year."
