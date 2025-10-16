The Expert Predictions: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Clash
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-20 SEC matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, Brian Kelly and Co. saw flashes on offense, but it wasn't perfect.
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, there remains intrigue offensively surrounding what this unit can become.
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
Now, as game day inches closer in Nashville, the national analysts are beginning to log their predictions ahead of the showdown.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Greg McElroy's Pick: Vanderbilt Gets It Done
“I’m taking Vanderbilt,” McElroy said. “I think Vanderbilt’s offense and the misdirection could force LSU to be a little bit more conservative, and that plays away from their strength.
"I think Vanderbilt will force a couple mistakes, and I also think it’s got a chance to be a very low-scoring game. I would hammer the under in this matchup.”
Josh Pate's Pick: The Commodores Escape
“I have as little a feel on this game as any game out there. I walked out onto the set tonight and I was going to pick LSU to win. The more I think about Vandy’s season and how it could go versus how it’s gone so far, it’s a little bit of a crossroads moment.
"It’s a crossroads moment for both of them. … I need to see it one more time from LSU on the road before I’m ready to fully believe. Boy, I’m on the fence about this. We already made the graphic for LSU. I’ll go Vandy. I’ll take Vanderbilt to win. I’ll take Vandy to win and cover, I guess.”
David Pollack's Pick: Rolling With The Tigers
“I think LSU’s defense, with Weeks and company flying around, can cover on the outside, play a lot of man, be very aggressive, and hit Pavia. I like LSU,” Pollack said. “I don’t think this is a high-scoring game, though. I think this is a 24–21 type of game.”
Pollack discussed the rare scenario of Vanderbilt entering as a favorite. “Speaking of rarities, let’s go to the rarity that is Vanderbilt being favored against a top-10 opponent for, I think, the first time since like the late ’70s,” he said. “There’s no reason for them to be favored against a ranked team before this year, but this year’s a little different, coming off a bye week.”
