The Eye-Catchers: Five Offseason Winners for LSU Football Ahead of Clemson Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday with a scrimmage in Death Valley as the clock ticks ahead of a Week 1 clash against the Clemson Tigers.
With less than 10 days until the season opener, Kelly and Co. are ramping up install for their highly anticipated showdown on the road in what will be a Top-10 matchup.
LSU won the offseason after signing the top-ranked Transfer Portal haul, adding multiple new staffers and retaining quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
But which individual Tigers are offseason winners after months of hitting the practice field?
Five LSU Offseason Winners: Fall Camp Edition
No. 1: DL Bernard Gooden
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as the winner of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge after catapulting his status to a first-team tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside where he's wreaked havoc across the first three and a half weeks of camp.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
Now, he's set to receive an opportunity to showcase his game in the Southeastern Conference.
No. 2: TE Bauer Sharp
The LSU Tigers added Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp in December after the talented SEC transfer made the move to Baton Rouge.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer and then carried it into August.
"Having the tight end involved, I think that's two things. One, the whole tight end room has done great. Alex is doing a great job with those guys. The growth in Trey'Dez, what (Sharp) is doing on a day-to-day basis in terms of his consistency, has been huge, not just in the tight end room but also offensively," OC Joe Sloan said in August.
"He brings a mindset to our practice. He brings a mindset to our offense. Our guys feed off of that. That's what I think has been critical. He plays hard every snap; he's going to give you everything he's got, and that's a physicality and violence in the run game. Then also, he's twitchy at the top of routes. He's been able to get separation.
"He's a really good ball carrier with the football once he catches it. He's been an awesome addition."
No. 3: CB Mansoor Delane
The LSU Tigers have their new CB1 with Delane taking control as the program's lead cornerback heading into the 2025 season after a strong offseason.
The Virginia Tech transfer tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after reeling in four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said in February.
"We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
No. 4: CB DJ Pickett
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, signed with the LSU Tigers after the program kept a foot on the gas for his services until the Early Signing Period.
Across his first offseason, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has turned heads with all eyes on the five-star while he climbs up the depth chart.
Pickett has added 20 pounds to his frame, cruised up the depth chart and quickly emerged as a winner across the last eight months of being in Baton Rouge.
"DJ has grown so much from when we had him in bowl practices to spring practice to now. Ten days in, there have been some days where we got to continue to work on his consistency, but the biggest improvement from spring to fall has been his physicality. He has done a really good job tackling this fall," defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.
"He's put on, I don't know, 20 pounds or something since he's been here, so the weight room's gonna build confidence from that standpoint. But I've been really impressed, more impressed with his physicality so far than the coverage skills. He's always had that, and he's gotten better, don't get me wrong, but his physicality, he's turned it up a notch this fall camp."
No. 5: WR Kyle Parker
LSU redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Kyle Parker has been a winner in Fall Camp after taking significant reps with both the first-team and second-team offense.
With Aaron Anderson sidelined for most of August, it's been Parker that has been the beneficiary of the Louisiana native's absence.
Despite Anderson returning to the field on Day 8 of camp, Parker has remained a critical component in the offense.
There's rapport being built between Garrett Nussmeier and Parker to this point with it becoming clear that the Texas native will take on a significant role in 2025.
Honorable Mention: CB PJ Woodland
There's a battle at the cornerback position in Baton Rouge with Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, Ja'Keem Jackson, DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland competing for reps.
Delane can be penciled in as a Week 1 starter at Clemson, but the other spot remains up for grabs with Woodland earning first-team reps down the stretch of Fall Camp alongside multiple others.
The sophomore cornerback has been a winner during camp after routinely making highlight reel plays and cruising up the depth chart with an opportunity to start on Aug. 30.
Other Names to Know:
- S A.J. Haulcy
- WR Barion Brown
- LB Tylen Singleton
- LB/STAR CJ Jimcoily
