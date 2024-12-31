The Final Availability Report: Which LSU Football Players Are Out Against Baylor?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up the 2024 season on Tuesday in a Texas Bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Both programs enter the clash with an 8-4 record with Kelly and Co. set to utilize a number of youngsters to make an impact.
The Tigers will be without several key pieces on Tuesday due to NCAA Transfer Portal departures and players opting out to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“The morale has been great,” Kelly said of bowl practices. “Every guy that is out there wants to be out there. The practices have been lively. The guys are excited about preparing, and they want the right outcome. They know they have to prepare the right way.”
Who's out for LSU's Texas Bowl clash? Let's look into the transfer departures and opt outs for Tuesday.
The 2024 Transfer Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
The Tigers That Have Opted Out:
The Offensive Line Trio: Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Garrett Dellinger
Will Campbell will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
For Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, he departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Another piece to the offensive line will also not suit up on Tuesday: Garrett Dellinger. The veteran guard has opted out and will bypass the Texas Bowl matchup against Baylor, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
Mason Taylor: Tight End
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
The Louisiana native took on the role as the Tigers' WR1 in 2024 after patiently waiting behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is rated as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. CBS Sports labels him as the No. 13 wideout in the upcoming draft.
Lacy made the move to transfer to LSU after a pair of seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns under Billy Napier and Co.
Then, once Napier departed for the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Lacy made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Baton Rouge.
From there, he showed progression each year leading up to his senior campaign with the program in his fifth season of college ball.
Lacy wrapped up his final season in the purple and gold with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He led the program in all categories.
The Louisiana native ends his LSU career with with 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 games played. Lacy started in 24 games.
Lacy will not play in the Dec. 31 matchup against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl located in Houston (Tex.).
Major Burns: Safety
LSU safety Major Burns has opted out of the 2024 Texas Bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Burns, a senior defensive back for the Tigers, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and will bypass the season finale on Tuesday.
The Louisiana native totaled 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his senior campaign with the Tigers.
Now, he's off to the next chapter of his playing career where he has begun training for the upcoming NFL Draft.
LSU will fall back on Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears to take significant snaps against Baylor on Tuesday. Toviano recently made the switch to safety in December.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.