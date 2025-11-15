The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 12 SEC matchup with a new chapter of the storied SEC rivalry set to unfold.
With new leader Frank Wilson serving as the interim head coach, the Bayou Bengals eye an opportunity to snap a three-game losing skid, but will have a change to the starting lineup.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier aggravated an abdominal injury in practice on Thursday with his status in jeopardy, according to multiple reports, with Michael Van Buren expected to get the start against Arkansas.
"I'm confident in our quarterback room holistically. I think our approach and the things that we have prescribed for them fits their skill set and what we're doing, and I think that both of those guys have embraced it," Wilson said this week.
"They both have gotten ample amount of opportunities and repetitions in practice. They've shown the accuracy, the efficiency that we'll need to move our offense up and down the field in both the run game and the pass game, and the ability to get us in the proper place."
As kickoff inches closer in the Bayou State, the betting lines have shifted once again with the spread shrinking ahead of the Week 12 SEC matchup.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +4.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -184
- Arkansas: +154
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 4.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 69.3 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley in the win column and snapping their three-game losing skid.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 30.7 percent chance of taking home a win at Tiger Stadium.
Frank Wilson's Take: Mansoor Delane Must Continue Attacking
"I think he's a very talented young man who understands the task at hand. He is serious about his craft, and he understands and has a desire to get to a certain place. His style of play represents that.
"He came here to improve his draft status; he came here to pursue an opportunity to get into the playoffs, and he has positioned himself in doing the things that are necessary to be able to do so. He practices extremely hard, and it reflects that when he's on the game field. Proud of him, of what he has done. Anxious to see him continue to do it in these next three outings."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.