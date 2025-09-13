The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers will open conference play on Saturday night in Death Valley with a matchup against Billy and the Florida Gators inching closer in Week 3.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the SEC showdown with a 2-0 record after victories over both the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogsto open the season.
Now, it'll be Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway looking to lead his squad to a much-needed win at Tiger Stadium after a Week 2 loss to South Florida.
“It starts with their quarterback,” Kelly said this week. “Arm talent is off the charts. But he’s got guys around him. Jadan Baugh is really difficult to defend. He’s physical and got great instincts. And now you complement him with Vernell Brown, who is an electric receiver.
"From a defensive standpoint, Coach (Ron) Roberts does a really good job with simulating pressures and mixing things up to make it really difficult.”
Now, all eyes are on the SEC matchup to open the season with kickoff set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7 (-110)
- Florida: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -285
- Florida: +230
Total
- Over 47.5 (-110)
- Under 47.5 (-110)
LSU will enter the matchup as a seven-point favorite over the Florida Gators with an opportunity to open the 2025 season with a 3-0 record.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: LSU Gets It Done
“LSU is the better football team,” Klatt said. “Their defense is now a defense that I can trust and believe in. Florida is not an offense that I can trust and believe in… LSU covers the 7.5, wins this one 31-21. And I think that we continue to talk about LSU as a top-three team and one of the teams that could contend for the national championship.”
“Showing that completeness, they showed Week 1 that, let’s be frank, not many teams have been able to show during the course of this year,” Klatt added.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.