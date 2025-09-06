The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 Clash
No. 3 LSU will suit up in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an in-state clash against Sonny Cumbie and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Tigers enter the home opener 1-0 after leaving No. 4 Clemson victorious to snap a five-game losing streak in season-opening contests for the program.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit made quite the first impression after holding Clemson to 0 second half points and 31 total rushing yards - behind standout performances from linebacker Harold Perkins and cornerback Mansoor Delane.
Now, it's about remaining focused on the task at hand with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs coming to Baton Rouge in Week 2.
“It’s a nameless, faceless opponent every single week,” linebacker West Weeks said this week. “If we’re going out and playing the No. 1 team in the country or going out and playing whoever, it’s a 1-0 mindset.”
A look into the Week 2 game information, final betting lines and Weeks' thoughts heading into the second game of the 2025 season.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -36.5 (-115)
- Louisiana Tech +36.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-112)
- Under 49.5 (-108)
West Weeks' Take: LSU's Defense Clicking on All Cylinders
"I think it's a testament to all of our preparation we put in the spring, summer. A big point of emphasis for us was creating that brotherhood and when you have that brotherhood, you're able to hold your brother accountable. It's kind of not wanting to let the guy to your right or left down and so it's that mentality.
"Fall camp hit and it really kind of gelled for us. We know that we kind of have levels to the defense and we [the linebackers] gotta be the level that steps up and communicates to the front seven and the back. We know we gotta be leaders of the defense."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.