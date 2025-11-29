The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 14 Showdown
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will take the field at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a Week 14 matchup against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners.
In a matchup where the Bayou Bengals will have an opportunity to spoil Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. are gearing up for a unique challenge.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, the final betting lines have been revealed with the LSU Tigers entering the Week 14 clash as significant underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +370
- Oklahoma: -480
Total
- Over 35.5 (-115)
- Under 35.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 35.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
DJ Pickett's Take: Freshman Year Growth
"One thing I think I've done best is... my cover skills. One thing I do need to work on is just—and kind of like the run support, I feel like I need to get bigger in the offseason. I want to play at 200 next year, so that's what I'm going to do next year."
