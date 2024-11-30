The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Clash
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) will gear up for their regular season finale against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly and Co. will take the field in Baton Rouge for the final time this season with the chance to boost their record to 9-4 to close out the year.
It'll be "Senior Night" in Tiger Stadium with several Bayou Bengals lacing up their cleats one last time for the purple and gold this weekend.
LSU enters Saturday night as the favorites. Can the program send the seniors off on a positive note against the Sooners?
A look into the game information, final betting lines and what the ESPN Football Power Index says:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
The Chance of Victory for LSU: 59.2%
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the Week 14 showdown with a 59.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
LSU is fresh off of a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with one game to go, it's imperative the program ends the season on the right foot.
Leading up to last weekend's game, the Tigers were riding a three-game losing streak where the offense was abysmal.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air. He ended the night with 151 yards of total offense on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
Now, heading into this weekend against Oklahoma, they must finish the season on the right note and piece together the same showing they had last weekend against Vanderbilt.
Brian Kelly's Mindset in Week 14, Slowing Down the Sooners:
Containing Jackson Arnold:
“[Arnold] is an outstanding quarterback that can throw it, but he rushed he rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries,” Kelly said. “Everybody here knows our history with the quarterbacks that run the football. That will be a challenge for us.”
Closing Out SEC Play on a Positive Note:
“I think you’ve gotta look at it from a perspective of ‘Where are we relative to the season?'” Kelly said. “We’ve made really good progress and then we have three games where, take the Alabama game out of the mix. If you take the three games that we had a lead going into the fourth quarter, then you know a lot more about yourself. You need to finish and close games. We didn’t finish and close games or we could’ve been 9-1.
“So part of it is having the confidence to know that you can go and win games in the SEC and they certainly can. They’ve won a lot of games. Regardless of the three-game losing streak, they’ve won 11 of their last 15 games. They’ve won 15 out of 16 night games. So this is a team that has repeated winning. So you talk about that during the week and you go back and prepare and they did and they came out and they played with a lot of confidence.”
