The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 Clash
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues putting the final touches on game preparation ahead of Saturday night's SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Following an open date in Week 6, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have pressed the reset button with an opportunity to make a statement against an SEC foe.
It's no secret the LSU offense has struggled in 2025 with multiple contributing factors across the first five games, but one thing remains clear - there remains effort from the unit as a whole.
“I mean, even with everything that they’re kind of going through, they still come out and continue to fight. And they don’t change anything up. I mean, they came out [Tuesday] and it felt like a game,” LSU EDGE Jimari Butler said.
“So they just keep continuing to go out with everything that’s happening to them. That speaks volumes because a lot of people would have just given up. [Tuesday] was a physical practice. We did a picket run, play action; it was banging to death.”
Now, with the LSU Tigers eyeing a bounce back win at Tiger Stadium, the program enters the the SEC clash as near double-digit favorites.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -335
- South Carolina: +270
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
Shane Beamer's Take: Impossible to Prep for the Noise
“We simulate crowd noise in practice, just like we did at Missouri. We’ll do it all week. But you can’t fully simulate 100,000-plus LSU fans, many of them probably heavily intoxicated. That’s what makes college football great.
"At the same time, you control the crowd by how you play. That’s what we need to focus on: Playing winning football to minimize their impact.”
