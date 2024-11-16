The Final Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 12 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Bayou Bengals will look to bounce back in The Swamp with all eyes on the Souteastern Conference showdown once again.
The final injury report has been released with a surprise player added after not being listed all week.
A look into the 1:00 p.m. CT update:
The Final Injury Report: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
Garrett Dellinger: LSU Offensive Lineman
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury during the Tigers' Week 9 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after rehabbing during the open date and missing Week 11 against the Crimson Tide, he'll once again be "OUT" for Saturday night in Gainesville.
A player who has played in 41 career games for the Tigers, including 30 starts, all eyes will be on if the experienced lineman will be back this weekend.
“He had a high-ankle sprain, so we’re hoping that this week becomes a recovery week for him," Brian Kelly said last Tuesday.
When Dellinger went down against Texas A&M, it was freshman Paul Mubenga who slid in as the right guard.
LSU has worked with an offensive line unit of Will Campbell (LT), Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) in 2024.
With Adams status up in the air and Dellinger out, it'll be another opportunity for redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga to slide in the mix once again.
“Look, he’s the starter, but one guy going down did not affect the running game to the level that it did,” Kelly said after the A&M game. “There are bits and pieces to it, and we did not win some individual matchups. We made some mistakes, uncharacteristically from some other guys that are on the offensive line, and quite frankly we made some choices to run into boxes that were not conducive and we should’ve been doing some other things. So it was a little bit of all those things.”
Da'Shawn Womack: LSU Defensive End
LSU will be without sophomore defensive end Da'Shawn Womack on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. The rotational piece was not listed on the Injury Report all week.
Now, on the final update, Womack is listed as out.
The reasoning for his absence is unspecified, but it will certainly put a hit on the Tigers' depth chart.
LSU utilizes Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones as the starters with Gabriel Reliford and Womack as the second-team members along with a touch of Dylan Carpenter.
Now, Womack will be out in Week 12.
The Full LSU Injury Report:
S Jordan Allen – Out
LB Harold Perkins Jr. – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery Jr. – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
OL Garrett Dellinger – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
DE DaShawn Womack - Out
DJ Lagway: Florida Quarterback
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway continues rehabbing a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 where many believed his season could likely be finished.
After initial reports came back positive, the Gators' staff elected to sit Lagway last weekend against Texas in order to trend in the right direction.
Then, he returned to the practice fields on Monday.
“We felt good about what we saw this morning,” Napier said on Monday. “It’s day-to-day, and we do anticipate him practicing today.”
On Wednesday, Napier provided another update on Lagway's status during the Southeastern Conference Teleconference:
“DJ continues to improve,” Napier said. “I think we’ve seen progress every day and I think that’s allowed him to participate more in practice. Obviously we’re kind of controlling that environment, but in general I think we continue to trend in the right direction.”
Lagway was listed as "questionable" on the Southeastern Conference's Week 12 Injury Report on Wednesday evening.
Now, the Gators QB1 is off of the Injury Report with Napier confirming that Lagway will be a full go on Saturday afternoon against the LSU Tigers.
The Gators have battled the injury bug in 2024 with starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffering a torn ACL earlier in the season. Then, it was the five-star freshman in Lagway hitting the recovery table.
“I think that he got better each day. A little bit better with each opportunity,” Napier said Saturday. “I do think that he probably felt as good as he’s felt since the injury today pregame. That’s kind of what he voiced to me. But not quite ready. I think there was risk with putting him out there with a soft-tissue injury. All of the metrics said he’s not quite ready to do it but we’re hopeful. He’s made some progress and we’ll get a good feel for it early next week.”
The Full Florida Injury Report:
DB Ja’Keem Jackson – Out
DB Jason Marshall Jr. – Out
WR Eugene Wilson III – Out
RB Treyaun Webb – Out
ILB Grayson Howard – Out
QB Graham Mertz – Out
DB Asa Turner – Out
WR Kahleil Jackson – Out
DB Devin Moore – Out
OL Devon Manuel – Out
DL Jamari Lyons – Out
