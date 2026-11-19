The LSU Tigers are in a critical Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, and the program hasn't found the success on the football field that many expected entering the season.

For Kiffin and the Tigers, despite a revamped roster through the transfer portal, building his first recruiting class is also a critical piece of ensuring success will be found soon and sustained for the years to come while he is on campus.

As the Tigers continue putting a stamp on the class, they got a critical flip from Keland Shelton Jr., who opted to commit to the Tigers, away from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, following a weekend visit in Baton Rouge. He spoke with the LSU Tigers On SI and detailed his decision.

Who is Keland Shelton?

LSU commit Keland Shelton | Via Keland Shelton on X

Shelton is ranked as the No. 31 overall safety in the class and is the No. 14-ranked prospect from North Carolina. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Shelton has an elite frame for the secondary position and is able to use his speed to get around the field with ease.

He's a big-bodied safety who is able to defend well in coverage and play a key part in the run defense as well.

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Why He Flipped to LSU

LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shelton had been committed to the Demon Deacons since May of this year, making a call early in his commitment - that was, until the Tigers came knocking. He got an offer from LSU in the fall and quickly scheduled an official visit for the game against the Texas Longhorns.

After getting on campus for the first time, it didn't take long for Shelton to realize where he wanted to be and why the Tigers were the perfect spot for him.

"I want to step into a program comfortable of having a village to lean on when things may get tough, not everyone comes into a program as a freshman and automatically becomes a priority of course, but at an SEC program the portal is a heavy factor. I know my development would be out of this world which is why I have open ears at the moment"

Development was a critical area for him, and there is often no better place in the country to develop as a secondary player than in Baton Rouge. That, and the prestige of the program and coaching staff, made his decision easy, and now, in two weeks, he will sign with the program.

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