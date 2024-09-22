The Game Balls: Evaluating the Top Performers From LSU Football's Week 4 Win
No. 16 LSU handled business against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in a 34-17 victory with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier propelling the Tigers to their third straight victory.
After going into halftime tied at 17, the Tigers came out of the tunnel for the second half shot out of a cannon; outscoring the Bruins 17-0 in the final two quarters.
Now, Brian Kelly and Co. capture their third victory of the season after impressing to close out Saturday’s showdown.
Handing out the game balls to LSU's standouts in Death Valley.
The Game Balls: Week 4 Edition
Offense: Mason Taylor
LSU tight end Mason Taylor continues rewriting the record books in Baton Rouge after piecing together another impressive performance in Tiger Stadium.
After a 33-yard reception in the third quarter against the Bruins, Taylor broke the LSU record for receiving yards by a tight end. He now holds both the receiving yards and receptions record by a tight end.
On Saturday, it was another efficient showing for Taylor. He's become a safety net for LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier with the two developing signiifcant rapport.
Taylor ended the day with eight receptions for 77 yards on 10 targets. Another week, another game ball for Mr. Reliable.
Defense: Bradyn Swinson
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has quickly become the Tigers' most effective piece on defense. He's up to five sacks on the season after adding a pair on Saturday against the Bruins.
Swinson ended the day with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Week 4.
After earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for a strong showing against South Carolina, Swinson carried his momentum into Week 4 in Death Valley.
He earns another game ball after continuing to wreak havoc on the opposite side of Sai'vion Jones as the two become one of the top pass rushing duos in America.
Honorable Mention: Aaron Anderson
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has become the Bayou Bengals' most reliable wide receivers through four weeks.
He's hauled in five or more receptions in each game and has become a focal point for Nussmeier and the offense.
On Saturday, Anderson ended the afternoon with six receptions for 75 yards against the Bruins with Nussmeier falling back on his speedster routinely.
It's clear Anderson and Kyren Lacy are Nussmeier's go-to wide receivers, but through four weeks, it's been Anderson becoming the more consistent piece.
