A $200 Million Mess of Mediocre Football Came Down to One Unforgettable Arch Manning Drive

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday night, under the magical lights of Death Valley, the most expensive college football game of all time took place.

In a fitting venue as formidable as they come historically, LSU and Texas staged a spectacle that can only transpire in the year 2026. The Tigers, sporting what is believed to be the most expensive collection of talent in the sport this season of upwards of $40 million, took on the Longhorns, also spending in that neighborhood after an offseason spree added more than $5 million just in starting skill-position talent.

Almost as rich as the players on the field were the coaches off of it. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s contract extension signed last year runs north of $70 million in total compensation, and he has at least three assistant coaches making seven figures. On the opposite sideline was Lane Kiffin, with a seven-year, $91 million deal, and two coordinators making a tick over $5.5 million combined in 2026.

For long—long—stretches, the two schools ponying up more than $200 million combined had to be wondering what they were paying for. Money, of course, cannot buy you happiness. Heck, as Saturday night made clear, it doesn’t even buy you much good football.

There were six combined turnovers, a general lack of a run game (3.6 yards per carry) and enough dreck to leave the 102,321 fans who were part of a sold-out Tiger Stadium across a full season for the first time in a dozen years asking for a refund to a prime-time game that was far from a marquee showcase.

Thankfully, it was not the price tag of what amounted to a College Football Playoff elimination game that will be remembered. It certainly will not be 58 minutes of action that was equal parts as interesting as it will be something to wince at in a film review on Monday.

No, Texas 22, LSU 21 was instead about the gradual accumulation of moments to a 2:15 stretch that resulted in Arch Manning finding Raleek Brown wide open in the left flat from three yards out. It was the only one of Manning’s 35 dropbacks that mattered. The 12-play, 58-yard drive and touchdown with three seconds left may have changed his legacy.

The play that won it for Texas 👏



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/8JkizaHXpa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2026

“I think, in a bunch of years, I’m going to tell everyone we had a game-winning drive. Everyone’s going to forget the three picks,” Manning said, showing as much emotion when the game went final as he has since beating Ohio State in September. “These guys gave us chance after chance after chance. I figured it was time to go get it done.

“I grew up around a lot of LSU fans, so it’s going to feel good to come back for Mardi Gras or whenever I come home and not have them talk a bunch of crap.”

They were incredibly close to doing so, too.

Manning was generously mediocre for much of the contest. One of his three interceptions would have a good case to be enshrined in the Arm Punt Hall of Fame. He used his legs (team-high 35 yards and a score on the ground) to do just enough to keep the Longhorns in striking distance. LSU was statistically dominant but failed to put Texas away thanks to Sam Leavitt’s trio of picks thrown directly to safety Jelani McDonald (who also dropped a fourth).

But there the signal-caller donning No. 16 was, with a few plays to run before the two-minute timeout and favorable field position off a punt. He was, to that point, 13 of 27 for 120 yards and those three turnovers.

Instead of being the narrative as to why Texas had once again fallen short and why the Longhorns would be a bubble team in the 12-team playoff, Manning rewrote it how it suited him.

He went 6 of 8 through the air for 54 yards and a final throw to Brown that was one of the easiest Manning ever made.

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“Talked about it on Monday with the offense all the way up until before we took the field, that we needed to be special in special situations,” Sarkisian said after taking an abnormally long time to soak in the postgame atmosphere. “We talk about staying connected and when adversity strikes, I want positive vibes and positive energy. We’re not a team that gets down on itself or each other. It’s a team that picks each other up as quickly as they can.

“This team has a lot of belief that we are going to win.”

They sure don’t make it easy on Sarkisian. A painstakingly assembled roster has looked like a national title contender for spurts and owns some of the best wins in the country. But as Texas’s first visit to Baton Rouge since 1953 showed, the ceiling is Las Vegas and the floor is another season of, What if?

At least they won’t have to ponder that just yet. Kiffin, who made a quick jaunt of disappointment to the opposite tunnel, has to deal with that. Eleven months of antics have resulted in a team which accomplished something his predecessor Brian Kelly never did: four losses in SEC play. The Tigers, who dropped to 30–5 at Tiger Stadium the last five years, remarkably led the league in both total offense and defense coming into the game but will not beat anyone the fan base actually cares about.

They lost to Mississippi in the head coach’s indelible homecoming, got tripped up by Kentucky and faltered late against Alabama. They have a chance to at least wreck Tennessee’s path to the last SEC championship game next week in Knoxville. Season 1 of Kiffin in Louisiana has been nothing but empty calories, missed chances and a bunch of money that seems to have been lit on fire.

All of that could nearly have been said about Texas and its famous quarterback who gets an oversized amount of attention for being a serviceable college signal-caller capable of rising to an NFL first-round pick when he thinks less and executes more.

Manning was particularly reflective afterward, recounting the play Brown scored upon in detail and recalling a similar one Jaydon Blue scored on against Michigan two seasons ago. He claimed ignorance of the family legacy in this ground—grandpa Archie led a comeback in 1968, uncle Eli scored twice in the fourth quarter of a 2001 stunner—and noted how special it was to embrace his dad, Cooper, afterward in a moment that meant the world to them all.

His teammates were not dissimilar, rushing the field like they won a championship and throwing up hook ’em horns for nearly a half-hour with their fans in the corner of the stadium.

Steve Sarkisian was PUMPED with Arch Manning after Texas' win 😤



(via @BryanDFischer) pic.twitter.com/ks4NAZjFuH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2026

“This game tonight was special because I know that team is really good that we just beat tonight. They’re very talented. Tough environment and they were a desperate team—they needed the game tonight and we got all their best stuff,” Sarkisian said. “For our players, they’re going to sit around when I’m long gone and they’ll talk about this tonight. Football is a lot like life, we love memories and we love reminiscing about things. … They’ll talk about this game forever. I don’t know how the rest of our season is going to go, but I know this game will leave a lasting memory for them.”

In the bowels of the old stadium, the quarterback yelled to his defensive teammates that he appreciated the effort bailing him out. Among jokes about “the chosen one,” McDonald was giving Manning, wearing a sweatshirt appropriately displaying the phrase “whatever it takes,” a hug.

This game was about those final moments no one will forget anytime soon.

“In the last drive, you love that pressure,” Manning said. “That’s what it’s all about. Death Valley at night, two-minute drive. Let’s go!”

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