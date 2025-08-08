The Injury Update: LSU Football Updates Status of Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with expectations rising for the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.
Nussmeier has been at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation along with 2026 NFL Draft buzz as a potential top pick, but he's remained dialed in on the task at hand.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
But the Louisiana native has been in headlines this week for different reasons after suffering an "injury scare" on Wednesday.
The news took social media by storm, but after speaking with sources, LSU Tigers On SI confirmed that Nussmeier was "okay" and did not suffer a major injury.
On Friday, head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media to provide an update on his franchise signal-caller.
“This is a chronic situation. It’s tendinitis,” Kelly said. “It’s like a bad ankle. He just planted the wrong way. Tomorrow he’ll be out in a practice situation. On a scale of 1-10 it’s like a 1.5.”
LSU is taking the precautionary route and will have him back on the field for Saturday's practice as he nurses the "injury" moving forward.
“He’s learning from last year,” Kelly said. “He had chances to run and didn’t always take them. He now understands that quarterbacking isn’t just about standing still and throwing.
"He’s athletic enough, and we’ve coached him to take those five or six runs a game when it helps. It makes him more effective overall.”
