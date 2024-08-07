The LSU Football Cornerback Room: Fall Camp Update
Brian Kelly and the LSU football program will hit the practice fields for Day 6 of Fall Camp on Wednesday with the program transitioning to full pads.
It's been an eventful first week for the program with rotations emerging in the defensive backfield.
At the cornerback position, we've seen sophomore stud Ashton Stamps emerge as a starting caliber player after beginning to trend in the right direction, but who could join him on the first-team come Week 1 against USC?
The Fall Camp Update: Cornerbacks Edition
Stock Up: Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland
Stamps... We've seen the second-year Tiger take that next step and assert himself as a breakout candidate come the 2024 season. Stamps has bulked up to 190 pounds and certainly looks the part for the Bayou Bengals heading into the fall. During camp, he's been the most consistent cornerback and it's shown day-by-day. Stamps has logged a pair of interceptions during media viewings and has also tallied a few pass breakups as well. All signs point to Stamps being LSU's CB1 in 2024. He's been sensational during camp.
Woodland... There are growing pains for true freshmen in the SEC and Woodland is no exception. He burst on the scene as an early-enrollee during spring camp while taking first-team reps alongside Stamps. Now, he's rolling with the second-team alongside JK Johnson. Despite this, Woodland is making noise for the Tigers. He's reeled in an interception during media viewings along with a few pass breakups. Consistency will be key for Woodland, but expect the youngster to see the field in some way, shape or form in 2024.
Trending: JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown
Johnson... The Ohio State transfer missed the entire 2023 season during his first season in Baton Rouge after suffering a leg injury during the offseason. Fast forward to 2024 Fall Camp and he's running as a second-team corner who's emerging for the Tigers. He's eyeing consistency, but the growth is certainly there. Johnson will need to continue trending in the right direction as he battles for a starting spot in the LSU secondary.
Brown... The other Ohio State cornerback transfer on the LSU roster, Brown has been receiving more snaps during Fall Camp. He took first and second-team reps in both nickel and dime packages during Week 2 of camp, but again, consistency will be his best friend. There are several players battling for reps in the secondary and Brown will have an uphill climb to see significant snaps in 2024.
Needing More Consistency: Sage Ryan, Javien Toviano and Zy Alexander
Ryan... The veteran in the LSU secondary, Ryan took many by surprise after running as the first-team cornerback on the opposite side of Ashton Stamps. He's lacked consistency during his time in Baton Rouge while searching for his "bread and butter" spot. He'll be cross-trained as both a corner and safety ahead of the 2024 season with the program needing him to reach that next gear in order to be effective. He had a pass breakup on Tuesday, but followed it up by getting beat over the top on a ball from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy. There remains room for growth from Ryan during camp.
Toviano... Second-year Tiger Javien Toviano is back as a full participant during LSU camp after being suspended from program activities in July following an arrest. Now back with the program, he's working back into a groove. He'll need more time to get acclimated to the LSU regimen and is pushing for snaps in the secondary. The next week or so will tell the story on the reps he gets at the cornerback position.
Alexander... Another second-year Tiger, the Southeastern Louisiana transfer started in eight games for LSU during the 2023 season as a boundary cornerback before suffering a torn ACL. Now, he's back as a full participant, but needs to get back to his old ways before he earns significant snaps. He got beat over the top by Chris Hilton earlier in the week during a media viewing and must get hus burst back. Still, Alexander is a veteran who just needs to get his legs back underneath him. He'll have a chance to be near the top of the Depth Chart by the time camp wraps up.
