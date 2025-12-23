LSU Football Extends Offer to No. 2 Running Back in America, Elite Ohio State Target

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has emerged as one of America's top prospects with schools from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Gabriel Georges, a Quebec, Canada native, has blossomed into the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with the schools putting a foot on the gas in his process,

Gabriel Georges revealed his top eight schools on Monday evening consisting of: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

But LSU isn't shying away from the competition after extending an offer his way on Tuesday afternoon.

LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith was formally introduced on Monday where he is wasting no time in dishing out an offer to Gabriel Georges.

Smith has developed a relationship with the five-star running back while serving as his primary recruiter during his time on the Ole Miss staff - which has the Rebels listed in his Top-8 schools.

But with Lane Kiffin's assistant coach now making his way to Baton Rouge, he's looking to carry that relationship developed to LSU.

Gabriel Georges is coming off of a historic season where he led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy as his meteoric rise continues.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with Rivals, Gabriel Georges recently broke down several of his finalists:

Georgia: “I like Georgia’s culture. From the weight room to practice to the game — it’s all about work and getting better. I like what they do there and how they do it.”

Ohio State: “Coach Locklyn is someone I can really learn from. He’s a great coach and he knows how to develop running backs. He’s easy to talk to and I like what he is about.”

Tennessee: “The environment and the coaches really make me like Tennessee. It’s a great school with great people. My mom, dad, aunt, and uncle saw it and they liked it a lot too. The coaches are the main thing for me — they’ve done a great job with me and my family.”

“I’m going to take my time. I will take my official visits before I make any kind of decision.”

Now, with the LSU Tigers in on the action, all eyes will be on the five-star running backs future as the new-look staff makes a push for Gabriel Georges.

