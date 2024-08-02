The LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Fall Camp Edition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are back on the practice fields with Fall Camp 2024 getting underway on Thursday.
With Day 1 now in the rearview mirror, it provided an opportunity to take in a potential two-deep depth chart with preseason practice ramping up.
There will be a few key position battles to keep tabs on in both the defensive tackle and cornerback rooms, but Fall Camp will certainly tell the story on the trust levels this program has with those groups.
What could the two-deep LSU Depth Chart look like?
The LSU Depth Chart Predictions
Offense:
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
It's Nussmeier's time to shine in Baton Rouge with Rickie Collins looking to earn the QB2 spot during Fall Camp. He's looked impressive, and will certainly battle it out against Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann in August, but Collins has the upper leg as it stands.
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Josh Williams handled a majority of first team duties for the LSU offense during spring camp with sophomore back Kaleb Jackson sliding in and earning starting reps as well. LSU added four-star, Top 10 back Caden Durham this summer as well as hope to get Trey Holly back in the mix eventually as he handles off-the-field issues.
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well. Fall Camp will tell the story here.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker will battle it out with Shelton Sampson, Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot for backup reps.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Fall Camp in August camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Mac Markway (Soph.) and Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Markway and Pimpton, the pair of sophomores have taken strides in the right direction and look to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
On Day 1, he lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Markway competing for backup duties. It'll be an uphill climb for second-year Tiger Ka'Morreun Pimpton to see the field in an expanded role this season.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defense:
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Backups: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.) and Shone Washington (R-Soph.)
The lack of depth up front stole headlines during LSU's Spring Camp with only a handful of scholarship players on the roster. Now, after retooling the position group, defensive line coach Bo Davis has a few weapons to work with leading up to the 2024 season. Headlined by five-star freshman Dominick McKinley, the defensive line room will be one to monitor during preseason camp.
On Day 1, it was Guillory and Paez running with the first-team. Washington and Makane'ole with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.) and Gabriel Reliford (Fr.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III looked the part on Day 1 of Fall Camp with defensive coordinator Blake Baker working alongside them routinely.
When mentioning the linebackers, it's important to talk about the Weeks Bros. They routinely handle business and could see significant snaps depending on where Perkins lines up in 2024. It'll be exciting to watch the second-level in 2024, especially with Perkins back in the inside linebacker spot.
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.) or Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
PJ Woodland asserted himself as a starting caliber cornerback during spring ball after working with the first-team alongside Ashton Stamps. He spent the final two weeks running with the one's on the opposite side of Stamps and had the entire program buzzing about what could be this fall. Now, he's running with the two's alongside JK Johnson to ease into camp.
Consistency will be Woodland's best friend as a true freshman in the SEC and August will be a telling sign in the trust level this program has in their youngster.
Zy Alexander getting back to full speed after recovering from a torn ACL last season and both Ohio State transfers Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson will be key to watch.
Another name to keep tabs on is Michael Turner Jr. The wide receiver turned cornerback has been impressive this offseason and will look to make a name for himself during his first preseason practices.
Javien Toviano has also returned from his absence after being reinstated. Plenty of names to keep tabs on in the cornerback room.
Right now, it's Stamps and Ryan as the starters with Woodland and Johnson as the second-team guys. Others will fight throughout camp for key reps.
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
The rise of Jordan Allen was a key takeaway during Fall Camp on Day 1 as he continued making his presence felt during both 7v7 drills and 11v11. He'll be accompanied by Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert in the defensive backfield with the tandem looking to hold their own in 2024.
Another bright spot this offseason has been true freshman Dashawn Spears [McBryde]. The youngster will be hard to keep off of the field this season with those within the program raving about what he provides the purple and gold.
Special Teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-Jr.) or Blake Ochsendorf (Grad.)
Long Snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Return Specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
