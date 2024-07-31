The LSU Football Depth Chart: Previewing the Tigers Defense
All eyes will be on the LSU defense during preseason practice in August with the Tigers preparing for several newcomers to make an immediate impact.
Harold Perkins will headline the Tigers once again, but it's a work in progress to see who will take impactful snaps alongside the third-year star in Baton Rouge.
The second-level is locked in with Perkins and Greg Penn III handling starting duties, but concerns remain in the defensive line room and secondary.
Who will step up during Fall Camp and assert themselves as starters with LSU's Week 1 showdown against USC just one month away?
Projecting the LSU Defensive Depth Chart:
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Jay'Viar Suggs (Jr.) or Gio Paez (Gr.)
Backups: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Jalen Lee (R-Sr.), Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.)
The lack of depth up front stole headlines during LSU's Spring Camp with only a handful of scholarship players on the roster. Now, after retooling the position group, defensive line coach Bo Davis has a few weapons to work with leading up to the 2024 season. Headlined by five-star freshman Dominick McKinley, the defensive line room will be one to monitor during preseason camp.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.) and Gabriel Reliford (Fr.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford. He stole the show during LSU's Spring Game as an early-enrollee and looks to carry his momentum into Fall Camp.
Others: Dylan Carpenter (R-Fr.) and and CJ Jackson (Fr.)
The Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III looked the part during spring ball with defensive coordinator Blake Baker working alongside them routinely. It's also important to mention the Weeks Bros. handling business on the practice field this offseason. It'll be exciting to watch the second-level in 2024, especially with Perkins back in the inside linebacker spot. Fall Camp will give a better indication in how the rotation will work in 2024.
Others: Tylen Singleton (Fr.) and Dahvon Keys (Fr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024.
The Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), PJ Woodland (Fr.)
Backups: Zy Alexander (Sr.) JK Johnson (R-Jr.) and Jyaire Brown (Jr.)
PJ Woodland asserted himself as a starting caliber cornerback during spring ball after working with the first-team alongside Ashton Stamps. He spent the final two weeks running with the one's on the opposite side of Stamps and had the entire program buzzing about what could be this fall. Heading into Fall Camp, this is a position group of intrigue with Zy Alexander getting back to full speed after recovering from a torn ACL last season and both Ohio State transfers Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson ready to compete. Another name to keep tabs on is Michael Turner Jr. The wide receiver turned cornerback has been impressive this offseason and will look to make a name for himself during his first preseason practices.
Others: Michael Turner Jr. (Fr.) and Ju'Juan Johnson (Fr.)
The Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.), Sage Ryan (R-Jr.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.), Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
The rise of Sage Ryan was a key takeaway during Spring Camp as he continued making his presence felt during both 7v7 drills and 11v11. He'll be accompanied by Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert in the defensive backfield with the tandem looking to hold their own in 2024. Another bright spot this offseason has been true freshman Dashawn Spears [McBryde]. The youngster will be hard to keep off of the field this season with those within the program raving about what he provides the purple and gold.
Others: Joel Rogers (Fr.)
Special Teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-Jr.) or Blake Ochsendorf (Grad.)
Long Snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Return Specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
