Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 2 of Fall Camp on Saturday morning with the program beginning to up the intensity in Baton Rouge.
After nine practices, the Fall Camp Depth Chart is beginning to take shape with all eyes on the new-look defense under coordinator Blake Baker.
From newcomers joining the two-deep depth chart to a battle brewing in the defensive backfield, the Week 2 depth chart is here.
The Depth Chart Projections: Fall Camp Week 2
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren, Colin Hurley and Ju'Juan Johnson
Nussmeier was back as a full participant on Saturday after battling pateller tendinitis in his left knee this week. The veteran signal-caller looked the part and operated at full capacity during scrimmage work.
The QB2 race remains Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren's to lose. He had his best day of Fall Camp on Saturday and is improving day-by-day.
Running Back
Starter: Caden Durham
Backups: Harlem Berry, Kaleb Jackson
LSU running back Caden Durham is fully healthy and gearing up for what should be a standout season in Baton Rouge as the lead back.
Behind the Oklahoma native will be Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry as the two battle it out for the backup slot.
LSU is down to the three scholarship backs and it's clear the program will utilize the true freshman in Berry as much as possible.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
Backups: Kyle Parker, Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Destyn Hill
The wide receiver room remains the most talented position group on the team heading into the 2025 season.
Anderson, Hilton and Thomas have been the first-team wideouts with Texas native Kyle Parker running with the first-team while Anderson nursed knee soreness.
But it's been a wide variety of first-team players during camp with Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and others also receiving opportunity.
This will be a "by committee" approach in 2025 with an embarrassment of riches to work with.
Tight End
Starter: Bauer Sharp and Trey'Dez Green
Backup: Donovan Green
Bauer Sharp has been the winner of the offense during Fall Camp. He shined during the spring and quickly carried the momentum into August with a sharp first nine days of practice.
Trey'Dez Green isn't a "backup" on this roster with the program set to utilize 12-personnel sets all season in Baton Rouge,
The tight end room is arguably the most talented heading into the season with Sharp and Green a lethal one-two punch.
Offensive Line
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Paul Mubenga, Braden Augustus, Coen Echols and Bo Bordelon
The offensive line will be fun to analyze across the final two weeks of Fall Camp as this unit hits its stride, but the first-team has remained the same from start to finish.
Battling for critical reps is true freshman Carius Curne, Coen Echols and Paul Mubenga.
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Dominick McKinley and Bernard Gooden
Backups: Ahmad Breaux, Sydir Mitchell, Shone Washington and Jacobian Guillory
The clearcut winner of Fall Camp on defense has been South Florida transfer Bernard Gooden. He's been virtually "unblockable" and has flourished for the defense.
There's a position battle here with Breaux and others competing for significant reps heading into the 2025 season.
Dominick McKinley can be penciled in as a starter as he gears up for what has the makings of being a special season, but the other slot will be up for grabs down the stretch.
Edge Rushers
Starters: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford
Backups: Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler
Similar to the wide receiver room, there isn't a true "starter" at edge rusher for the LSU program. The two-deep depth chart features four players that will make a significant impact in 2025.
Jack Pyburn has been a winner during Fall Camp and Gabriel Reliford has hit his stride.
Florida State transfer Patrick Payton is quickly finding his groove and will be an integral part of the defense.
Linebackers
Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Backups: Davhon Keys and Tylen Singleton
The Weeks Bros. have handled business during Fall Camp but Davhon Keys remains a player emerging. He'll fight for key reps heading into the season.
STAR
Starter: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily and Charles Ross III
Harold Perkins is beginning to showcase a "completeness" during Fall Camp with all eyes on the veteran defender heading into his final season with the program.
Behind Perkins is a battle between both true freshmen CJ Jimcoily and Charles Ross with Jimcoily being a Week 2 winner. He'll battle for reps in 2025.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Mansoor Delane and Ashton Stamps
Backups: Ja'Keem Jackson, DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland
Heading into the 2025 season, it remains unclear if Stamps will be a starting cornerback with DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson emerging.
Another winner of Fall Camp has been sophomore PJ Woodland.
This is a true battle at the cornerback position with Mansoor Delane seemingly being penciled in with a myriad of players competing for the other spot.
All eyes are on DJ Pickett and Jackson to earn the other spot ahead of a Week 1 clash at Clemson.
Safety
Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Backups: Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano
Houston transfer A.J. Haulcy was a Week 2 winner for the LSU program after forcing multiple pass breakups and showcasing his physically impressive frame.
Alongside Haulcy in the defensive backfield has been a combination of Tamarcus Cooley, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
The safety room will be one to monitor down the stretch of Fall Camp with a battle brewing across the final two weeks.
