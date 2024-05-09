The LSU Football Early Betting Lines: How Much Faith Does Vegas Have In The Tigers?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin a new era this fall after losing first round draft picks Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, all eyes will be on signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Co. with the program looking to carry their offensive success from last season into this fall.
It's been an up-and-down offseason for the purple and gold after adding limited bodies via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but nonetheless, Vegas favors LSU in several pivotal matchups in 2024.
The early betting odds were released and Vegas believes this program has an opportunity to surprise people this fall.
Here are the odds for a few matchups via DraftKings Sportsbook:
LSU vs. USC: -6
The Bayou Bengals will open the 2024 season in Las Vegas with a showdown against the USC Trojans set to steal headlines. With months until the matchup, DraftKings currently has LSU as six-point favorites heading into the contest.
It's clear the Tigers have struggled in season opening matchups in the past, and heading into a showdown against the Trojans, points will come in bunches.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: -2.5
A year ago, the Tigers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford after putting together an offensive masterclass showing. Now, Vegas believes LSU will get their revenge against Lane Kiffin and Co. in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly's program is currently a 2.5-point favorite in the early odds release.
LSU at Arkansas: -8
It'll be a new-look Razorbacks squad this fall after losing quarterback KJ Jefferson and several key pieces to the NCAA Transfer Portal and Vegas has taken notice of that. After a down season in 2023, the roster is in a bit of a funk.
With that being said, LSU is a heavy favorite in the early betting odds as eight point favorites.
LSU at Texas A&M: +3
Here's where things get tricky for the Tigers. It's no secret that when LSU and Texas A&M square off against each other it's typically one of the best games of the season. In 2024, Vegas expects nothing different with the point spread very close.
LSU is currently a 2.5-point underdog against the Aggies next season in College Station.
LSU vs. Alabama: -1
It'll be a pick 'em matchup this season in Death Valley when the new-look Alabama Crimson Tide make their way to Baton Rouge. In what will be the first game in decades without Nick Saban leading the Tide, the Tigers come out with the better odds.
LSU is currently a one-point favorite against Alabama in what will continue the rivalry between two historic programs.
LSU at Florida: -5.5
The Florida Gators have quite the schedule on their hands for the 2024 season with many already writing off the program before the season even begins, but expect Billy Napier's program to come out with something to prove.
Despite this, LSU is currently a 5.5-point favorite against the Gators with the Tigers hitting the road to Gainesville. It'll be a game that many have circled towards the backend of the schedule with the Bayou Bengals nearing the end of conference play.
LSU vs. Oklahoma: -5
The first year of the expanded SEC will have a few matchups that steal headlines and this will be another one of them with the Oklahoma Sooners hopping on a flight to Baton Rouge.
LSU will host the Sooners in their first year in the SEC with the Tigers currently sitting as five-point favorites with months until the matchup.
Other LSU News:
LSU In Contact With Coveted UL-Monroe Defensive Tackle Adin Huntington
Brian Kelly: "We're Not in the Market of Buying Players" After LSU's Portal Struggles
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.