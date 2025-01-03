The LSU Football Injury Update: Tigers Linebacker Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks exit Tuesday's Texas Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first half following a gruesome ankle injury.
Weeks, the Southeastern Conference leader in solo tackles during the regular season, played an integral part in the LSU defense this season.
After a breakout campaign, the superstar defensive piece suffered a brutal injury in the final game of the year against the Baylor Bears.
“Initial indication is a dislocated ankle,” Kelly said following the Texas Bowl matchup. “We’ll have surgery quickly. I don’t want to give an exact timeline but we should have him ready to go sometime around spring ball. Obviously, we feel for him and certainly he’s a tough kid that will handle this the right way. We’ll act quickly with him and his family was there. Our team responded quickly because he’s such an important part of what we do.”
After undergoing further testing once getting back to Baton Rouge late Tuesday night, the diagnosis has been made clear.
Weeks suffered dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to a report from The Advocate. He underwent successful surgery on Thursday and did not suffer any ligament damage to the injured ankle.
Weeks will make a full recovery over the next few months as he begins his rehabilitation process.
He put out a statement on social media on Wednesday after taking 24 hours to go through the diagnosis process.
Weeks' Statement:
"Football is without a doubt the greatest sport in the world. It has the highest highs, and the lowest lows. God has a plan for us all and everything happens for a reason.
"Those highs wouldn't be so sweet if it wasn't for the lows hurting so bad. That's life. And the best part about football is you get to share every moment with your BROTHERS. It takes a group of men who come together as one in order to do something special in this sport, and that's what we strive for each and every day. 2025 will be our year. GEAUX TIGERS"
Weeks has become one of the faces of the LSU football program. He's taken on a leadership role and quickly won over the locker room in Baton Rouge.
While LSU worked through an important December of recruiting Transfer Portal pieces, it was Weeks who helped assist the program in spending time with visitors.
Weeks and Garrett Nussmeier took the lead during recruiting visits with transfers whether it was going to dinners, hosting poker nights and more.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said last month. "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Weeks understands what can be accomplished next season in Death Valley. From Nussmeier returning to newcomers preparing to take that next step, the program is beginning to trend in the right direction.
Why does Weeks take the time out of his schedule to help recruit? The sole reason is that he believes in what is being built in Baton Rouge. There's a growing sense that LSU will turn the corner in 2025 and Weeks firmly believes that.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
Now, he'll work through a rehabilitation process in order to get his ankle back up to speed this offseason prior to a 2025 season with high expectations.
