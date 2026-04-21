The LSU Football Practice Report: Lane Kiffin and Co. Surging Through Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to open the final week of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the media receiving a full viewing on the ponderosa.

In what became a balanced day for the Tigers, the media received access to watch individual drills, 7-on-7 work, and multiple live team periods across Day 13 of spring ball.

What were the rapid reactions from Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge as the program looks to put the final touches on Spring Camp? Which newcomers are turning heads?

Rapid Reactions: Spring Camp Day 13

- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks continues working through individual drills with the Tigers - but remains sidelined during live work where he's been working alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker with an earpiece in. He's been extremely vocal.

- Safety Tamarcus Cooley was limited in practice once again as he works through injury while backup center William Satterwhite was no present for practice on Tuesday. Freshman offensive lineman Ryan Miret navigated reps with the second-team.

- LSU wide receiver Phillip Wright has seen an uptick in volume across the last handful of practices with Tuesday being much of the same in Baton Rouge. The second-year Tiger has been a bright spot in a loaded wide receiver room alongside Winnie Watkins, Jackson Harris, and Eugene Wilson, among several others.

LSU signed the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The 6’0, 279-pounder has quickly emerged as a true freshman to watch.



Now, Lane Kiffin has given his stamp of approval.



“Deuce has done a phenomenal job… He’s gonna be a great player here.” pic.twitter.com/vEUcCq4K1E — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 21, 2026

- There has been steady growth in the quarterback room across the last few days - despite turnover woes stealing headlines. Husan Longstreet has seen improvement while Landen Clark has also been strong in practice - tossing a 40-plus yard touchdown to Malik Elzy during 7-on-7 work.

- LSU running back Dilin Jones is emerging as a name to keep tabs on as a potential "first-team" guy for the Tigers - though it's clear the program will utilize a stable of backs with Harlem Berry and Caden Durham receiving their fair share of reps.

- DT Deuce Geralds remains a player that has turned heads where he's earned significant run with the first-team in Spring Camp. He once again made plays on Tuesday.

LSU will return to the practice fields on Thursday in what will be the final day for the media to receive a viewing before Fall Camp in August.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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