The LSU Football Practice Report: Notable Tiger Absent, New Offensive Line Rotation
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Monday morning for Day 16 of Fall Camp with the program continuing install ahead of Week 1 at Clemson.
From an absent defensive weapon to new rotations emerging along the offensive line, the Tigers continue preparation with less than two weeks until the season opener.
A look into the quick hits from Monday morning and takeaways from the 15-minute media viewing in Baton Rouge.
The Quick Hits:
- LSU linebacker Harold Perkins was absent on Monday morning with Jardin Gilbert replacing the defensive weapon with the first-team.
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was seen on the sidelines taking a "load management" day once again with both West Weeks and Davhon Keys handling first-team duties on defense.
- LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren was in a splint on his hand. He was unable to go through drills with Colin Hurley taking QB2 reps.
- The Tigers worked with a new first-team offensive line rotation: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and LT Carius Curne.
- True freshman Carius Curne was thrown in with the first-team to start where he replaced Weston Davis.
- The battle between DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga continues into Week 4 of Fall Camp with Mubenga getting a majority of reps in the short 15-minute media viewing.
- The second-team offensive line: LT Ory Williams, LG Bo Bordelon C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols, RT Weston Davis.
- LSU cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson continues nursing a hamstring injury suffered early in Week 3 of Fall Camp where he was sidelined on Monday morning.
- The full first-team offense: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, WR Zavion Thomas, WR Chris Hilton, TE Trey’Dez Green, TE Bauer Sharp, LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Carius Curne.
- The full second-team offense: QB Colin Hurley, RB Harlem Berry, WR Nic Anderson, WR Barion Brown, WR Kyle Parker, TE Donovan Green, LT Ory Williams, LG Bo Bordelon, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols, RT Weston Davis
- The first-team defense: DT Dominick McKinley, DT Jacobian Guillory DE Jack Pyburn, DE Gabriel Reliford, LB West Weeks, LB Davhon Keys, STAR Jardin Gilbert, CB Mansoor Delane, CB PJ Woodland, S Tamarcus Cooley, S AJ Haulcy.
- The second-team defense: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Ahmad Breaux, DE Patrick Payton, DE Jimari Butler, STAR CJ Jimcoily, LB Zach Weeks, LB Tyen Singleton, CB DJ Pickett, CB Ashton Stamps, S Dashawn Spears, S Javien Toviano.
