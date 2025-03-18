The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Spring Camp Day 6 for the Tigers

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 6 Spring Camp



- CB Michael Turner with an INT + PBU with the 2’s. Impressive day.

- S Dashawn Spears INT on Michael Van Buren.

- Coen Echols at RG with the 1’s.

- Trey’Dez Green continues proving he’ll be a force in 2025.

- Defense handled business. pic.twitter.com/ScNNC7e44X