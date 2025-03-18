The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Spring Camp Day 6 for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Tuesday morning for Day 6 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. worked through a two-hour practice at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility with the media receiving a full viewing.
From individual drills to 11-on-11, it was a full day in the Bayou State with the new-look roster on full display for the program.
The Practice Report: Day 6 of Spring Camp
The Offense:
- First-Team Offense: Garrett Nussmeier, Caden Durham, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Trey’Dez Green, Tyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols, Weston Davis.
- Quarterbacks... Garrett Nussmeier tossed an impressive pass to Chris Hilton down the right side of the field through both Tamarcus Cooley and Austin Ausberry. He's been sharp during drills and leading by example. Another impressive day.
- Nussmeier threw an interception on a deflected pass, but looked the part in both 11v11 andd 7v7 work on the offense.
- Solomon Thomas spent most of the practice on the sideline with support staffers. Whether it was injury related or disciplinary related, is unknown.
- Trey'Dez Green had another impressive day. He's been a stud during Spring Camp through six practices and looks poised for a standout 2025 campaign. He shined in 1v1's and 7v7 work.
- Zavion Thomas beat Ja'Keem Jackson in 1v1's along with Destyn Hill beating Ashton Stamps.
- Bauer Sharp beat Austin Ausberry in 1v1's as well. He's been an impressive addition to the tight end room for the Bayou Bengals.
- Backup quarterback Michael Van Buren threw an interception to Dashawn Spears with the second-year safety jumping the route during 7v7.
- WR Barion Brown is beginning to carve out a key role on this LSU offense. He's building rapport with Nussmeier and the two showcased that on a 20+ yard completion during 11v11.
The Defense:
- LSU worked through 11-on-11 on Tuesday morning with multiple variations on the field with Ja'Keem Jackson rotating in at corner, PJ Woodland at the nickel and Austin Ausberry at STAR.
- First-Team Defense: EDGE Patrick Payton, DT Dominick McKinley, DT Ahmad Breaux, EDGE Jimari Butler, LB Davhon Keys, LB West Weeks, STAR Austin Ausberry, CB Mansoor Delane, CB Ashton Stamps, S Javien Toviano, S TaMarcus Cooley.
- Second-Team Defense: DT Shone Washington, DT Sydir Mitchell, EDGE Gabriel Reliford, EDGE Jack Pyburn, LB Gabe Leonards, LB Kenzel Kelly, STAR Charles Ross, S Dashawn Spears, CB Michael Turner, S Joel Rogers, CB DJ Pickett.
- The defense won the day on Tuesday with multiple interceptions and pass breakups from Michael Turner, Dashawn Spears and Austin Ausberry.
- Second-year Tiger Michael Turner is quickly cruising up the Depth Chart. He came up with an interception along with a pass breakup during 11v11 with an impressive play to end the final session.
- In the trenches, Patrick Payton stuffed Trey'Dez Green during 11v11 work. He's been a menace inside and handling business. The EDGE room will be a group to watch in 2025 with Payton, Jack Pyburn, Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler.
- DJ Pickett came away with a PBU and has showcased his elite athleticism in flashes during camp.
- The packages Blake Baker is putting together had the offense in fits with PJ Woodland sliding in at nickel during 11v11.
- There's an emphasis on versatility in the defensive scheme this year. Baker has a myriad of weapons to choose from and continues using them accordingly. It was an impressive showing from the defense on Tuesday morning.
