The LSU Football Practice Report: Tigers Return for Spring Camp on Tuesday
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for the first time in over a week following spring break.
Kelly and Co. are quickly nearing the end of Spring Camp with the program beginning to see the Depth Chart take shape heading into the home stretch.
The media received a quick 20-minute viewing on Tuesday morning with a few new developments to take note of.
The Practice Report: Spring Camp Edition
The first-team offense remained the same on Tuesday morning with the offensive line consisting of Tyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols and Weston Davis up front with a wide receiver rotation of Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton.
Garrett Nussmeier and Caden Durham lined up in the backfield with Trey'Dez Green at the tight end slot with the first-team.
The second-team offense saw minimal changes with Spring Camp winding down as Carius Curne, Ory Williams, Braelin Moore, Bo Bordelon and Josh Thompson taking reps on the offensive line.
It's important to note that Chester and Moore remain in a battle for the starting center spot. Moore remains with the second-team and Chester with the first-team. This'll be one to monitor until Fall Camp in August.
At wide receiver, it was Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker rolling with the second-team. It's a solid sign to see Anderson ramping up his workload after seeing limited snaps during the first few weeks of camp.
LSU rolled out Kaleb Jackson at running back, Bauer Sharp at tight end and Micael Van Buren at quarterback to round out the second-team offense.
Sharp continues a strong Spring Camp in Baton Rouge. LSU will utilize the Oklahoma transfer in a myriad of ways in 2025.
The most significant news of the day on defense was defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory suited up in full pads for practice for the first time during Spring Camp with the Tigers.
The veteran piece suffered a torn Achillles during the 2024 season [Week 2] and is now beginning to ramp up his workload.
Guillory worked through individual drills but did not take part in contact as he continues getting back in the mix.
LSU saw Texas transfer defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell go down with a lower-body injury on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 355-pounder remained down for a few minutes before being assisted to the sideline.
The severity is unknown and will be something we wait for Brian Kelly to address on Saturday following the Spring Event.
LSU continues utilizing Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas as the punt returners during Spring Camp with the usual trio seen going through work on Tuesday morning.
The Tigers will return to the practice fields on Thursday morning with the media set to receive an additional 20-minute viewing.
