The LSU Football Practice Report: Veteran LSU Wideout Shines on Day 11 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 11 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
From high-intensity 11-on-11 work to more questions surrounding the LSU offensive line, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals after double-digit practices in the Bayou State.
"We're going to have the opportunity to challenge people in multiple ways because of the different talents and abilities of some of the guys that we have. I think that's showing here in fall camp. That's always the biggest thing," Sloan said.
A look into the quick hits from Tuesday, position drill notes and observations from Day 11 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
The Practice Report: Day 11 Edition
Quick Hits:
- QB/RB/WR Ju'Juan Johnson is seeing a significant increase in reps at the running back position with the Tigers down to three scholarship backs.
- LSU WR Aaron Anderson was back to 100% with the program on Tuesday morning after working through both the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 live periods. He's bouncing back from knee inflammation that held him out for over a week.
- LSU WR Nic Anderson has been a beneficiary of [Aaron] Anderson's missed time alongside Kyle Parker with the two wideouts seeing significantly more reps with the first-team.
- Offensive line coach Brad Davis rolled with: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis at first-team. Coen Echols continues receiving run at the guard position with a position battle brewing along the line.
- On [Aaron] Anderson, the Tigers' lead receiver was effective in 7-on-7 with rapport continuing to build with Garrett Nussmeier.
- The play of the day came during an 11v11 portion where Nussmeier squeezed an 18-yard touchdown pass in between three defenders with Zavion Thomas hauling in the reception.
- Zavion Thomas has been a clearcut winner during Fall Camp with the gadget wideout being lined up in multiple spots to get the ball.
- LSU continues rotating in a myriad of players, which makes it difficult to identify a true "first-team" unit, but the group that received the most run included: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Dominick McKinley, EDGE Jack Pyburn, EDGE Gabriel Reliford, LB West Weeks, LB Whit Weeks, STAR Harold Perkins, CB Mansoor Delane, CB PJ Woodland, S Tamarcus Cooley, S A.J. Haulcy.
- Harold Perkins continues flashing during Fall Camp with his "completeness" on full display as both a pass rusher and coverage defender.
- The second-team offensive line has consisted of Carius Curne, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols, Bo Bordelon and Ory Williams with the six backups competing for reps.
Two Major Takeaways: Day 11 Edition
No. 1: Mansoor Delane is Shining
LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has been a winner defensively with multiple interceptions and pass breakups across the last three practices in Baton Rouge.
The Virginia Tech transfer logged 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies where he's now continuing to carry momentum.
On Tuesday, Delane continued his stellar fall camp with a pair of pass breakups alongside multiple key plays during 11-on-11 work.
No. 2: Zavion Thomas is Flashing
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas will have the ball in his hands in one way or another for the Bayou Bengals this season.
From being used as a gadget wideout in the backfield to serving as a return specialist, LSU has a plan to get him the ball in open space.
On Tuesday, Thomas hauled in an impressive 18-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Nussmeier that quickly served as the play of the day.
The veteran receiver remains a player to keep tabs on in a loaded wide receiver room after another strong day on the practice field.
