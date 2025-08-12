LSU Country

The LSU Football Practice Report: Veteran LSU Wideout Shines on Day 11 of Fall Camp

Brian Kelly and Co. hit the practice fields for Day 11 on Tuesday, multiple standout performers in live work.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 11 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.

From high-intensity 11-on-11 work to more questions surrounding the LSU offensive line, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals after double-digit practices in the Bayou State.

"We're going to have the opportunity to challenge people in multiple ways because of the different talents and abilities of some of the guys that we have. I think that's showing here in fall camp. That's always the biggest thing," Sloan said.

A look into the quick hits from Tuesday, position drill notes and observations from Day 11 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.

The Practice Report: Day 11 Edition

Quick Hits:

- QB/RB/WR Ju'Juan Johnson is seeing a significant increase in reps at the running back position with the Tigers down to three scholarship backs.

- LSU WR Aaron Anderson was back to 100% with the program on Tuesday morning after working through both the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 live periods. He's bouncing back from knee inflammation that held him out for over a week.

- LSU WR Nic Anderson has been a beneficiary of [Aaron] Anderson's missed time alongside Kyle Parker with the two wideouts seeing significantly more reps with the first-team.

- Offensive line coach Brad Davis rolled with: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis at first-team. Coen Echols continues receiving run at the guard position with a position battle brewing along the line.

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

- On [Aaron] Anderson, the Tigers' lead receiver was effective in 7-on-7 with rapport continuing to build with Garrett Nussmeier.

- The play of the day came during an 11v11 portion where Nussmeier squeezed an 18-yard touchdown pass in between three defenders with Zavion Thomas hauling in the reception.

- Zavion Thomas has been a clearcut winner during Fall Camp with the gadget wideout being lined up in multiple spots to get the ball.

- LSU continues rotating in a myriad of players, which makes it difficult to identify a true "first-team" unit, but the group that received the most run included: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Dominick McKinley, EDGE Jack Pyburn, EDGE Gabriel Reliford, LB West Weeks, LB Whit Weeks, STAR Harold Perkins, CB Mansoor Delane, CB PJ Woodland, S Tamarcus Cooley, S A.J. Haulcy.

- Harold Perkins continues flashing during Fall Camp with his "completeness" on full display as both a pass rusher and coverage defender.

- The second-team offensive line has consisted of Carius Curne, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols, Bo Bordelon and Ory Williams with the six backups competing for reps.

Two Major Takeaways: Day 11 Edition

No. 1: Mansoor Delane is Shining

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has been a winner defensively with multiple interceptions and pass breakups across the last three practices in Baton Rouge.

The Virginia Tech transfer logged 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies where he's now continuing to carry momentum.

On Tuesday, Delane continued his stellar fall camp with a pair of pass breakups alongside multiple key plays during 11-on-11 work.

LSU Tigers Football: Mansoor Delane.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

No. 2: Zavion Thomas is Flashing

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas will have the ball in his hands in one way or another for the Bayou Bengals this season.

From being used as a gadget wideout in the backfield to serving as a return specialist, LSU has a plan to get him the ball in open space.

On Tuesday, Thomas hauled in an impressive 18-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Nussmeier that quickly served as the play of the day.

The veteran receiver remains a player to keep tabs on in a loaded wide receiver room after another strong day on the practice field.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting

LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback

No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football